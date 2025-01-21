Is a New Episode of St. Denis Medical on Tonight (January 21, 2025)?

Alex Tries to Prove to Ron that You Can Do Anything When You're Optimistic | St. Denis Medical | NBC

It’s Tuesday, which means only one thing. A brand new episode of St. Denis Medical is here to bring laughs to the middle of your week.

How to Watch Watch new episodes of St. Denis Medical Tuesdays on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The new comedy, which just got greenlit for a second season on NBC, focuses on the work lives of the many doctors and nurses at a fictional hospital in Oregon. So far, seven hilarious episodes have dropped (all available to stream on Peacock) and they’ve earned the show many accolades including Critic’s Choice Awards nominations and an NAACP Image Award nomination for co-star David Alan Grier. So, it’s safe to say each episode packs a wallop and you’re not going to want to miss the latest.

In order to help make sure you know everything you need to so you and your family can catch Episode 8 of St. Denis Medical, below is a rundown of everything you need to know.

Is St. Denis Medical on tonight, January 21, 2025? Good news! There is a brand new episode of St. Denis Medical airing on Tuesday, Jan. 21 airing at 8 p.m. According to the episode’s synopsis, Episode 8 will see Joyce (Wendi McLendon-Covey) discover that she’s not as in on the hospital gossip as an administrator as she used to be. Knowing her, she’ll be totally cool about that fact and won’t do something really over-the-top and odd at all to get back on the hospital’s gossip train.

Dr. Ron (David Alan Grier) and Alex (Allison Tolman) on St. Denis Medical Season 1, Episode 7. Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

How to watch St. Denis Medical Episode 8

As mentioned, this episode will air at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The episode will be available to stream on Peacock the following day for those who can’t tune in or simply want to watch it again. As always, the episode promises a lot of laughs and a touch of heart that’s sure to keep people wanting more. Luckily, there are a lot more episodes of St. Denis Medical Season 1 to go and even more coming in Season 2!

Catch new episodes of St. Denis Medical Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock.