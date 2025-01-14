St. Denis Medical Officially Renewed for Season 2 at NBC

There’s good but unsurprising news for fans of NBC’s new comedy, St. Denis Medical. The show is officially getting a Season 2 after finding immense success quickly for its first few episodes.

On Tuesday, NBC confirmed that St. Denis Medical was renewed for a second season, which will see the continued misadventures and hospital hijinx of the many doctors and nurses that make up the fictional Oregon hospital. The series, which is co-created by former Superstore bigwigs Justin Spitzer and Eric Ledgin, stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Kahyun Kim, Mekki Leeper and Kaliko Kauahi. All are expected to reprise their roles in Season 2.

As mentioned, news of a renewal for St. Denis Medical isn’t altogether surprising. Those who have watched the show will tell you they simply want more, which they’ll get now that the show is returning from its holiday hiatus. However, it’s been a success in a short time in many other ways as well. The series premiered as NBC’s number-one new show of the 2024-2025 season in the key 18-49 demographic. The November 12 premiere episode has now reached more than 13.2 million total viewers across all platforms to date. The series in general has reached 21.4 million total viewers as of this writing and with more episodes and a new season on the way, these numbers will likely continue to grow as people discover this hilarious new comedy.

Matt (Mekki Leeper), Dr. Ron (David Alan Grier) and Alex (Allison Tolman) on St. Denis Medical Season 1, Episode 7. Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Even though only six episodes have dropped, St. Denis Medical earned a coveted Critic’s Choice Award nomination for Best Comedy Series. Meanwhile, David Alan Grier earned a nod for Best Actor in a Comedy Series. Grier also earned an NAACP Image Award nomination for his work as Dr. Ron, a somewhat jaded veteran doctor who works in the Emergency Department of the hospital where the show is set. With all that wind at its back, it’s no wonder that St. Denis Medical is headed for a second season.

If you haven’t yet watched the freshmen comedy, now is the perfect time to get into it. All episodes of St. Denis Medical are currently streaming on Peacock. New episodes of St. Denis Medical air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT and are available on Peacock to stream the next day.

The show returns on January 14 after taking a few weeks off for the holidays. So, what are you waiting for? It’s time to get caught up on the biggest new comedy of the season before Season 2 kicks off!