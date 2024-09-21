Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight, September 21, 2024? Host and Musical Guest

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, or a repeat? Here's everything to know about the September 21 episode.

The countdown is on as the Season 50 premiere of Saturday Night Live nears close.

There has been a lot of exciting SNL news lately. Not only was the season premiere date announced, but so were the Hosts and Musical Guests for the first five episodes of Season 50.

The highly anticipated first episode of the 2024-2025 season will be hosted by Hacks star Jean Smart with Musical Guest Jelly Roll. This will be the SNL debut for both of them. The October 5 episode will be hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze with Musical Guest Coldplay, and October 12 will be hosted by Ariana Grande with Musical Guest Stevie Nicks.

October 19 will feature Beetlejuice star Michael Keaton as Host, and Musical Guest Billie Eilish. The next new episode, on November 2, will be hosted by John Mulaney and have Musical Guest Chappell Roan.

In addition to celebrity hosts and musicians, there'll be some new talent on the Studio 8H stage this fall, as the show's added three new Featured Players: Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim and Jane Wickline.

As we count the days until the new season, fans might be wondering: Is SNL new tonight?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, September 21, 2024?

Surprise guest Kate McKinnon as Ms. Rafferty, host Ryan Gosling as Todd, and Sarah Sherman appear during the "Close Encounter" Cold Open on Saturday Night Live Episode 1861, on April 13, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

No. SNL Season 50 premieres Saturday, September 28.

NBC will be re-airing the April 13 episode hosted by Ryan Gosling with Musical Guest Chris Stapleton. This was Gosling's third turn hosting, and his latest appearance was a memorable one for multiple reasons.

The episode started with a new installment of Gosling's "Close Encounters" sketch series with Kate McKinnon, followed by his monologue, which turned into a musical duet with his Fall Guy co-star, Emily Blunt. Maybe most notably, the hilarious episode also featured the viral "Beavis and Butt-Head" sketch, which was the most-watched live sketch of Season 49.

Aside from his musical performances, Stapleton also got in on the fun, appearing in a pre-taped musical sketch, "Get That Boy Back."

Not only was the Gosling-hosted episode the highest rated of the season and the most-streamed SNL episode ever on Peacock, it also took home three Creative Arts Emmys earlier in September.

