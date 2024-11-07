Keep up with Benson and the squad by watching Season 26 of Law & Order: SVU on Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC.

With hundreds of cases closed, fans never tire of watching Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) serve justice on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit alongside her fearless squad of detectives. Season 26 has been a white-knuckled watch as the SVU tackles whatever chaotic investigation comes their way, and viewers can't wait to see what happens next.

"It's so beautiful to have the privilege to actually watch the evolution," Hargitay told TODAY co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie while chatting about playing Benson for so long. "As I see it and look back, Olivia Benson is sort of a perfect feminist story because we actually see this woman grow into her power."

Find out where and when to watch new episodes of SVU Season 26 below.

Sgt. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice T), Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Det. Corgan (John Clarence Stewart) on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26 Episode 3. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight, November 7, 2024? Yes! A new episode of SVU airs on Thursday, November 7, at 9/8c on NBC. The logline for SVU Season 26, Episode 6 ("Rorschach") reads: "Agent Clay consults with Benson when a woman is found gravely injured at a remote campground, and the suspect could be anywhere along the Eastern Seaboard; Bruno and Silva take a chance on an odd hunch to see if it becomes a lead." RELATED: The Best Law & Order: SVU Episodes Fans Never Forget "I love my job," Mariska Hargitay told NBC Insider following the Season 25 finale. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and best idea wins.' It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me."

When do new episodes of Law & Order: SVU air? SVU airs weekly on Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC. All new episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock. RELATED: The Talented Cast of Law & Order: SVU Season 26 The teaser for next week's episode — SVU Season 26, Episode 7 ("Tenfold") — reads: "Bruno must get to the center of a victim's incomplete story to track down a serial rapist. Carisi is helpless to stop a crime he suspects is about to be committed."

Det. Kate Silva (Juliana Aidén Martinez) appears in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26 Episode 2 "Economics of Shame". Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC