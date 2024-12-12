Is Law & Order: SVU New Tonight? (December 12, 2024)

Stay caught up with Benson and the squad. Find out when Season 26 of Law & Order: SVU returns on NBC.

Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) continues to take charge in Season 26 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, but new episodes have been put on pause amid the NBC nailbiter's midseason hiatus.

With hundreds of solved cases behind her, Benson and her elite squad are prepared for anything Season 26 throws at them, and fans can't wait to find out where the courtroom chills and procedural thrills head next. Between SVU fan favorites landing in life-or-death scenarios, haunting new cases coming to life, and new detectives settling into Benson's squad room, the action has been firing off on all cylinders throughout Season 26.

Alas, the countdown to new SVU episodes continues during Law & Order's midseason hiatus. Find out where and when to watch new episodes of SVU Season 26 — and when new Law & Order Thursdays return on NBC — below.

Sadly, no. Both Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order remain on a midseason hiatus, so there will not be a new SVU episode airing on December 12. During the break, you can stream hundreds of SVU episodes on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. "I love my job," Hargitay told NBC Insider. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and best idea wins.' It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me."

New episodes of Law & Order Season 24 return on Thursday, January 16, at 9/8c on NBC. If you miss some of the action, new Season 24 episodes are also available to stream the day after they air on Peacock. "It's so beautiful to have the privilege to actually watch the evolution," Hargitay told TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie while chatting about Benson's multi-decade reign. "As I see it and look back, Olivia Benson is sort of a perfect feminist story because we actually see this woman grow into her power."

