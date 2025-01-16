Should a Minor Get Tried as an Adult in a Murder Case? | Law & Order | NBC

Season 24 of Law & Order is back!

Following a gripping fall finale, Season 24 has delivered some pulse-pounding drama both in and out of the courtroom. Squad room newbie Lt. Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney) has wasted no time settling in as she joined forces with Detectives Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) and Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) to crack whatever befuddling case comes their way. For weeks, viewers have waited for the courtroom craziness to return amid the show's midseason hiatus, and at long last, the waiting is Dun Dun.

Find out where and when to watch new episodes of Law & Order Season 24 below.

Is Law & Order new tonight, January 16, 2025? Yes! The logline for Season 24's midseason premiere ("Enemy of the State") teases: "Shaw and Riley discover a shocking motive after a young man is pushed in front of a train; when the trial hinges on a piece of legislation that Baxter wrote, Price must convince Baxter to testify to the legislation's uses and abuses."

When do new episodes of Law & Order Season 24 air? Keep up with the 21st Precinct by watching new episodes of Law & Order Season 24 on Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes are also available to stream the next day on Peacock. The logline for Law & Order's January 23 episode — Season 24, Episode 10 ("Greater Good") — reads: "When a music mogul is found dead, Shaw and Riley clash with an undercover officer unwilling to cooperate; Price and Baxter disagree on whether the victim's reputation could help or hinder the jury's decision in the case."

Where can I watch old episodes of Law & Order? Seasons 13 through 20, Season 23, and Season 24 of Law & Order — as well as every episode of Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent — are available to stream on Peacock.

"Something we're sort of emphasizing this year is trying to learn more about some of our characters," Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid told NBC Insider. "It's still Dick Wolf's Law & Order, and there's still compelling, topical cases every week and ethical and moral dilemmas every week, but I think that we're trying, on certain episodes, to dig just a little bit deeper into who our people are and see how their personal lives intersect with their professional lives."