Is Found New Tonight? (January 30, 2025)

Found is crushing its second season, and you won't want to miss a single episode.

The NBC thriller series Found is a show that has to maintain a remarkable balancing act. On one side, there's the ever-present overarching tension between Gabi Mosely (Shanola Hampton) and her former abductor, Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), and on the other there's Gabi and her colleagues' constant efforts to find the missing, the forgotten, and the people who need their help the most.

It's a recipe for constant tension, and never has that tension been strong than it is right now, as the show barrels toward its Season 2 finale later this year. Sir is a constant threat, Gabi's facing potential arrest for chaining her tormentor up in a basement for most of Season 1, and Mosely & Associates are still trying to do their jobs. So, when can you find out what happens next?

Is there a new episode of NBC's Found tonight? (January 30, 2025) Yes, Found will be back tonight, January 30, with an all-new episode airing at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

Titled "Missing While Misunderstood," the episode will follow M&A as they search for a missing neurodivergent child. It's directed by David McWhirter and written by Found's creator, Nkechi Okoro Carroll, so you know it'll be an important chapter in this ongoing saga.

The premise of NBC's Found

Lacey (Gabrielle Walsh), Detective Mark Trent (Brett Dalton), and Gabi (Shanola Hampton) appear on Found Season 2 Episode 8 "Missing While Haunted". Photo: Matt Miller/NBC

Found begins with the framework of a procedural, following Gabi and the team at Mosely & Associates as they seek to manage crises and work with police to find missing persons who have slipped through the cracks, and because each member of the team is experienced on a very personal level with trauma, they try to do it all with sensitivity and care.

This is especially true of Mosely, who was kidnapped as a girl by her high school English teacher, Hugh Evans, aka "Sir." At the beginning of the series, still haunted by the kidnapping, Gabi seeks out Sir, kidnaps him herself, and then uses his knowledge of a kidnapper's perspective to help her track down and save victims.

Of course, by the end of Season 1, Gabi's secret is out. Her colleagues at M&A know what she did, the police are on her trail, and worst of all, Sir is on the loose again, planning to kidnap Gabi and whisk her away to a secret overseas location where he'll be able to keep her forever. Will he succeed? Will Gabi suffer life-altering consequences for her actions? You'll have to keep watching to find out.