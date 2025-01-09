What Happened to Gabi in That Gym? Exclusive Clip from Found's Midseason Premiere (WATCH)

Need something to tide you over until the January 16 return of NBC's Found? We've got just the thing: an exclusive clip from Season 2, Episode 9, which picks up right where we left off after the shocking mid-season finale.

Gabi (Shanola Hampton) has just returned to the halls of her old high school, where Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) taunts our protagonist from the public announcement system. "Running is futile, Gabrielle," he proclaims. "I'm not gonna hurt you." With all cell service jammed, Gabi has no choice but to venture deeper into the belly of the beast, brass knuckles ready to go at a moment's notice.

"This whole cat and mouse game with Gabi and Sir really ramps up," series creator, showrunner, and executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll tells NBC Insider. "Sir is someone who likes to be in control of situations and the more Gabi and her team get the one up on him or elude him, the more unraveled and inventive he becomes with how to keep himself one step ahead of her. [It's] all in service of his master plan — delusional or not — of them living off the grid somewhere in Norway, happily ever after."

When does Found Season 2 continue?

Found will officially return to NBC Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET. What exactly should fans expect from the latter half of the season?

What will happen in the rest of Found Season 2?

"They can expect the show to become unhinged," Carroll teases with a knowing laugh. "We’re gonna see the introduction of a new love interest for Trent who also has an interesting connection to Gabi’s field of work. And then, one of the storylines I’m most excited about, is we’re gonna dig more into Margaret and her family, especially into Jamie’s case. [It’s] a case that’s not only been on her mind, but in her heart and shaped her entire existence for 13 years. We’re gonna dive into that in a really big and start to get some real answers and a lot more questions for Margaret and her family."

