FIRST LOOK: Danielle Savre's Mystery Woman Joins Found - But Who is She Playing? (EXCLUSIVE)

In tonight's return of Found Season 2, viewers will find themselves introduced to a brand-new character: Heather Tollin. Played by Danielle Savre, Heather is a lawyer who becomes part of the M&A saga by virtue of a romantic relationship with Detective Trent (Brett Dalton), which, as you can imagine, complicates the latter's connection to Gabi (Shanola Hampton).

How to Watch Watch Found Thursdays at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

"You're going to meet an exciting new addition to the Found family. I say ‘family’ loosely," Savre told NBC Insider, which just so happens to have the exclusive clip of Heather's first scene. "It’s going to be interesting to see what, where the character of Heather really lands, and in whose life she's going to be the most impactful. Coming in as this ambitious attorney, she can play on either side — whether she's defending those that kidnapped other people, or supporting those that need legal representation to help them get justice. It’s going to be interesting to see where she falls in that world, and even in the world of Lacey [Gabrielle Walsh] becoming a lawyer, and how their worlds may overlap."

RELATED: What Happened to Gabi in That Gym? Exclusive Clip from Found's Midseason Premiere (WATCH)

"I also find that her ambition matched with Gabi's is quite an interesting thing to watch unfold," the actress continues. "They’re two very ambitious women that come from a place of having traumatic pasts. We don't know Heather's traumatic past yet, and how similar or different both Heather and Gabi may be. It’s going to be interesting to watch that unfold as well."

Meet Danielle Savre's new Found Season 2 character in exclusive clip

A Few Simple Questions | Found | NBC

Talking to NBC Insider, executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll describes Heather as "a badass," going on to add: "She’s complicated. She is a lawyer and a very good one. She’s also unapologetic about the way she moves through life; the way she pursues the things she wants and what she’s willing to do to get them. She genuinely has taken a liking to Trent and we’ve watched [him] chase after Gabi for all of Season 1. He had a lot of stuff to get over in the first half of this season with finding out she hadn’t been honest with him about Sir and everything. Their relationship is so complicated and now you add to that a woman who is not afraid to air her feelings for him, is not afraid to stake her claim. That just adds for some fun and there’s no one better to play this character than Danielle, who’s just been an absolute gift to the show."

Is Found a new episode this week? Yes! Found returns with new episodes Thursday at 10 p.m. ET, on Jan. 16, 2025.

How can you watch Found Season 2?

New episodes of Found premiere on NBC every Thursday at 10 p.m. ET before making their way to Peacock the following day. The complete first season — comprised of 13 episodes — is now available to stream on the NBCUniversal streaming platform.

Peacock offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($7.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($13.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!