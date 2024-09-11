Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Is Chicago Fire New Tonight? (September 11, 2024)
Find out when all your favorite One Chicago series return on NBC and stream episodes on Peacock.
Season 13 of Chicago Fire is so close to premiering, and there's a lot in store.
For starters, it will feature Dermot Mulroney as 51's new fire chief, Dom Pascal, following Eammon Walker's bittersweet exit as a series regular. And that's just the tip of the iceberg of change coming to our favorite firefighters. As Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman told NBC Insider, "It is a new era [of Chicago Fire] in lots of ways, though the core family is still together and will need each other to manage the twists and turns ahea. Fans can expect some darker themes [in Season 13], with new challenges, battles, and thrills as things get shaken up at 51!"
We can't wait! Get all the details on when new episodes of Chicago Fire begin, below.
Is Chicago Fire new tonight? (September 11, 2024)
Sadly, no.
Chicago Fire is weeks away from its Season 13 premiere, which will happen alongside Season 12 of Chicago P.D. and Season 10 of Chicago Med.
"As the show keeps growing, these characters keep growing. There's the challenge of what's the next cool call?" Newman said in a May 2024 CBR interview.
Newman continued, "... What's the next little obstacle to throw in their path? And what's the next step that can bring out the darker side to a character — something that triggers something for them, and they have a different kind of evolution? It's been a constant challenge, but in the best way. A real gift to have these characters that you want to see grow and take unexpected turns."
When do new episodes of Chicago Fire air?
The Season 13 premiere of Chicago Fire airs on Wednesday, September 25, at 9/8c on NBC. It will occupy its regular time slot this fall: Wednesdays at 9/8c and next day on Peacock.
Where can I watch old episodes of Chicago Fire?
Chi-Hards can enjoy every episode of Chicago Fire on Peacock. Peacock is the go-to place for kicking back and relaxing with the One Chicago family.