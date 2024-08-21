Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Is Chicago Fire New Tonight? (August 21, 2024)
Find out when all your favorite One Chicago series return on NBC and stream episodes on Peacock.
The wait for new Chicago Fire episodes is almost over. Season 13 premieres soon.
Season 12 saw the Firehouse 51 crew evolve like never before, with the exit of several fan favorite characters. With Eamonn Walker's emotional departure as a series regular, a new chief enters 51: Dom Pascal, played by Dermot Mulroney. What will this new supervisor bring? Only time will tell.
"It is a new era [of Chicago Fire] in lots of ways, though the core family is still together and will need each other to manage the twists and turns ahead," Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman told NBC Insider. "Fans can expect some darker themes [in Season 13], with new challenges, battles, and thrills as things get shaken up at 51."
Get the details on new episodes of Chicago Fire, below.
Unfortunately not.
Chicago Fire is still in its off-season. Season 13 of Chicago Fire, Season 12 of Chicago P.D., and Season 10 of Chicago Med are all coming soon on NBC.
When do new episodes of Chicago Fire air?
Don't miss the Season 13 premiere of Chicago Fire on Wednesday, September 25, at 9/8c on NBC.
"As the show keeps growing, these characters keep growing. There's the challenge of what's the next cool call?" Newman said in a May 2024 CBR interview.
Newman continued, "... What's the next little obstacle to throw in [51's] path? And what's the next step that can bring out the darker side to a character — something that triggers something for them, and they have a different kind of evolution? It's been a constant challenge but in the best way. A real gift to have these characters that you want to see grow and take unexpected turns."
Where can I watch old episodes of Chicago Fire?
The return of One Chicago Wednesdays is on the horizon, but in the meantime, Chi-Hards can enjoy every episode of Chicago Fire on Peacock. Whether you want to relive some of Season 12's craziest rescue missions or return to some of 51's earliest episodes, Peacock is the go-to streaming destination for Chicago Fire.