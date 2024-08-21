Is Chicago Fire new tonight? (August 21, 2024)

The Chicago Med, Fire and P.D. First Responders Don't Let Anything Stop Them | One Chicago | NBC

The wait for new Chicago Fire episodes is almost over. Season 13 premieres soon.

How to Watch Watch the Season 13 premiere of Chicago Fire Wednesday, September 25 at 9/8c on NBC.

Season 12 saw the Firehouse 51 crew evolve like never before, with the exit of several fan favorite characters. With Eamonn Walker's emotional departure as a series regular, a new chief enters 51: Dom Pascal, played by Dermot Mulroney. What will this new supervisor bring? Only time will tell.

"It is a new era [of Chicago Fire] in lots of ways, though the core family is still together and will need each other to manage the twists and turns ahead," Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman told NBC Insider. "Fans can expect some darker themes [in Season 13], with new challenges, battles, and thrills as things get shaken up at 51."

Get the details on new episodes of Chicago Fire, below.

When do new episodes of Chicago Fire air? Don't miss the Season 13 premiere of Chicago Fire on Wednesday, September 25, at 9/8c on NBC. RELATED: What to Know About Chicago Fire Season 12: Details "As the show keeps growing, these characters keep growing. There's the challenge of what's the next cool call?" Newman said in a May 2024 CBR interview. Newman continued, "... What's the next little obstacle to throw in [51's] path? And what's the next step that can bring out the darker side to a character — something that triggers something for them, and they have a different kind of evolution? It's been a constant challenge but in the best way. A real gift to have these characters that you want to see grow and take unexpected turns."

