Is AGT on Tonight, July 16? How a Schedule Change Could Impact Your Viewing

If you live in the Mountain Time Zone, AGT will be airing in two halves this week due to the Republican National Convention.

The competition on America’s Got Talent is heating up, but depending on where you live in the United States, NBC’s coverage of the Republican National Convention may impact your viewing of the July 16, 2024 episode.

Like all of the Audition rounds, the show on Tuesday will be two hours long. However, If you live in the Mountain time zone, the show will air a little differently this week. To help make sure you’re not missing any of the action, below is everything you need to know to catch the full two hours of America’s Got Talent this week.

Is there a new episode of AGT on Tuesday, July 16?

Yes, AGT is airing a two-hour episode of Season 19 auditions on July 16, 2024. If you live outside the Mountain Time Zone, the episode will air as normal and there’s nothing you have to worry about. However, if you’re in the Mountain Time Zone, the episode will be split in half.

AGT Mountain Time schedule change on Tuesday, July 16

Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum appear on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 6 "Auditions 6". Photo: Greg Gayne/NBC

Due to NBC’s coverage of the Republican National Convention, AGT will be split into two halves on Tuesday, July 16. So, the episode will begin airing at its normal time for one hour. After that, NBC will cut away to convention coverage for an hour. Immediately following that, the second hour of this week’s AGT episode will begin airing as normal.

The schedule for those who live in the Mountain time zone will work as follows:

6 p.m. MT – 7 p.m. MT - AGT, Part 1

8 p.m. MT – 9 p.m. MT - Convention Coverage

9 p.m. MT – 10 p.m. MT - AGT, Part 2

So, if you want to catch all the action, you’ll have to stay up a little later this week or adjust your DVR to ensure you catch it all to view later. Of course, you can always catch the episode the next day with your Peacock subscription.

After this week, AGT will air as normal in the Mountain Time Zone but check back with NBC Insider for any other scheduling changes that may come up throughout the remainder of Season 19 as we exit the audition rounds and get into the highly competitive Live Rounds.

