The Season 26 Artists are getting for the next nail-biting round of The Voice.

Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (November 5, 2024)

Night after night on The Voice, the Season 26 Artists have proven that they’re unstoppable with expert guidance from Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé. And even as the Coaches have had to send home incredible talent, heart and compassion is always at the center of this high-stakes competition.

“There’s a lot of care,” Bublé told NBC News Now about the legacy of The Voice. “I look at Snoop, I look at Reba and Gwen, and there are not better people. We’ve become family, but one of my favorite things is the empathy.”

Bublé added that he and his fellow Coaches can relate to the Artists because they’ve been in their shoes, in one way or another. “There’s been a million times when we’ve been told no or we’ve failed or we’ve hit roadblocks, and we see that in these Artists that are coming up here,” he said. “I think there’s a lot of love going back and forth and I think right now the world kinda needs that. I think The Voice is going to bring a lot of people happiness."

Felsmere and Cozy Len on The Voice Season 26 Episode 9. Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

Here’s everything you need to know to keep up with the latest on The Voice Season 26.

Is there a new episode of The Voice tonight, November 5, 2024? No, there is not a new episode of The Voice on Tuesday, November 5 due to the presidential election. The Voice returns on Monday, November 11 at 8/7c on NBC with the first night of the Knockouts, where three Artists will choose their own songs and deliver solo performances for a spot on their team. If you thought the Coaches had to make tough calls throughout the Battles and Blind Auditions, you’ll be biting your nails throughout the Knockouts. As Season 25 Coach John Legend put it, “It gets so hard to make a decision in the Knockouts. Everybody’s so good, everybody survived the Battle. Nobody deserves to go home!”

What's new on The Voice this week? The Voice concluded the Battles round for Season 26 on Monday night’s episode. When The Voice returns on November 11 at 8/7c on NBC, the Artists will start performing in the Knockouts.

How to watch The Voice

After a brief scheduling hiccup this week due to the election, new episodes of The Voice Season 26 will air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC. You can rewatch past episodes of The Voice and catch new episodes the day after they air on Peacock.