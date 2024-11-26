Austyns Stancil Expresses Love and Gratitude with His Cover of "Adore" | The Voice Playoffs | NBC

Coach Bublé said it's obvious "people have stepped up their game" at this stage in The Voice Season 26.

Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (November 26, 2024)

The Voice is one step closer to selecting a winner for Season 26. But we’re not there quite yet! Coaches Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé are making their toughest choices yet during the Playoffs and the Artists aren't making it any easier for them.

“It’s become very obvious that it’s the Playoffs and people have stepped up their game,” Bublé said on the first night of this challenging and competitive round.

Stakes are higher than ever and more moving performances are in store. Below is everything you need to know to watch the newest episode of Season 26 of The Voice on Tuesday night.

Is there a new episode of The Voice tonight, November 25, 2024? Yes! An all-new, one-hour episode of The Voice airs on Tuesday, November 26 at 9/8c on NBC. On tonight’s episode, the Artists perform in the final round of the Playoffs. After tonight, we’ll know the final group heading to the Live Shows. At the Playoffs premiere on November 19, Team Gwen said goodbye to Gabrielle Zabosky, Jose Luis, and Jake Tankersley while Sydney Sterlace and Jan Dan were chosen to head to the finale round. It was an emotional moment all around and the Coaches definitely felt for Stefani. “This is so difficult,” Stefani said after Luis delivered a jaw-dropping performance of “No More Drama” by Mary J. Blige, adding later on that she was "dreading" having to make her decision. RELATED: Everything to Know About The Voice Season 27 — Including Its Premiere Date

Jan Dan performs onstage during Season 26 Episode 15 of The Voice. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

What's new on The Voice this week? The Voice concludes one of the final rounds of the season with the last night of the Playoffs airing on Tuesday. Each Coach can only choose two of their Artists to advance to the Live Shows, so it’s definitely going to be an emotional night full of even more tough choices. RELATED: A Full Breakdown of How The Voice Works During the Playoffs, there are no more Steals or Saves, and the Coaches each have an Advisor to help them with this challenging round. Stefani enlisted Machine Gun Kelly, while Coach Snoop has Olympian Simone Biles to turn to for advice. Next week kicks of the very first night of the Live Shows on Monday, December 2 at 8/7c on NBC.

Jose Luis, Jake Tankersley, Gabrielle Zabosky, Jan Dan, and Sydney Sterlace onstage during Season 26 Episode 15 of The Voice. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

How to watch The Voice

You can watch all-new episodes from The Voice Season 26 on Mondays at 8/7c and Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC. Miss it when it airs on TV? Don’t worry, new episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

