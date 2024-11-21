The Voice is going for the gold with this Playoff Advisor!

Snoop Dogg Just Got a Major Olympics Star to Be His Playoff Advisor on The Voice

Snoop Dogg spent July and August running around Paris as everyone’s favorite 2024 Summer Olympic Games correspondent. Between commentating on the games and hanging out with old friends like Martha Stewart, Snoop still found time to meet the athletes. And he’s bringing one of them to Season 26 of The Voice.

Olympic superstar and all-around gymnastics champion Simone Biles is joining The Voice as the Playoff Advisor for Team Snoop. Biles knows more than most about facing adversity and chasing dreams, and she’s sharing that expertise with Snoop’s Artists. Born in Columbus, Ohio, Biles was adopted by her grandparents Ronald and Nellie Biles, and moved to Spring, Texas. During a daycare field trip to Bannon’s Gymnastix, Biles began mimicking the athletes, and a coach sent home a letter requesting she join. The rest is history.

Today, Biles is one of the most successful athletes in the world, ranking as the 16th highest paid female athlete in 2023, according to Forbes. Now she can add The Voice Playoff Advisor to her long list of accomplishments.

After training at Bannon’s for more than a decade, Biles entered into professional competition, winning silver at the 2013 AT&T American Cup. She continued to win awards and medals across various competitions, ultimately leading to the Olympics.

By 2016, she had risen to be the all-around vault, balance beam, and floor exercise champion. She made the 2016 U.S. Olympic team and has competed in the 2020 and 2024 Olympics. At present, Biles is the most decorated gymnast of all time. She’s stacked up 30 World Medals and 11 Olympic medals, 7 of which are gold.

Biles became the first female U.S. gymnast to earn four gold medals at a single Games, during the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Those medals were for team, all-around, vault, and floor routines. Biles also took home a bronze medal on the beam.

Outside of the Olympics, Biles is the first gymnast to win six World all-around titles, not to mention 30 World Championship Medals, 23 of which are gold. In addition to medals, Biles has earned a growing list of awards.

Biles was named the 2014 Individual Sportswoman of the Year by the Women’s Sports Foundation. She was named Team USA Female Olympic Athlete of the Year in 2015 and ESPN’s 2016 Woman of the Year. She was also a finalist for Time’s Person of the Year that year. ESPN the Magazine named Biles the most dominant athlete of 2018 and she’s been named Female Athlete of the Year three times.

During competition, Biles has invented a number of moves which now bear her name. Athletes can attempt to perform a Biles on the beam, a Biles on the vault, or a Biles II on the floor. Over the last decade, Biles has written her name across the history and record books to become one of the most celebrated athletes in history.

All that’s left is to see if some of that gold rubs off on Team Snoop and leads the D O double G to victory on Season 26 of The Voice.