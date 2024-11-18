Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (November 18, 2024)

There’s no doubt about it, we’re seeing stars in the making on The Voice Season 26. This talented group of Artists continues to impress Coaches Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé with their soulful performances of country hits and R&B classics.

The Voice is currently in the Knockout round of the show, and two incredible Mega Mentors entered the arena to share their expertise and tips with the Artists. Sting has been working with Team Snoop and Team Gwen, while Jennifer Hudson, who was a Coach on Seasons 13 and 15 of The Voice, has been mentoring Team Reba and Team Bublé.

The Knockouts are nearly over and more moving performances are in store, so here’s everything you need to know to watch the newest episode on The Voice Season 26.

Is there a new episode of The Voice tonight, November 18, 2024? Yes! An all-new episode of The Voice airs tonight, November 18 at 9/8c on NBC. Monday night’s episode concludes the Knockouts round of Season 26. Even though each Coach’s team is narrowing down every week, The Voice continues to be full of surprises. Last week, Austyns Stancil, Christina Eagle, and Jake Tankersley on Team Snoop sang their hearts out in the first Knockout performances on November 11 and, well, no one went home. Stancil was declared the ultimate winner of the Knockout, but Snoop instantly used one of his Saves on Eagle and Stefani stole Tankersley for her team. “You three are a perfect example of why Snoop is great for The Voice,” Bublé said after their three individual performances. RELATED: “Rare” Christina Eagle Got 3 Steals & a Save for Her “Superhero” Knockout: “Crazy!”

Is there a new episode of The Voice on Tuesday night this week, November 19, 2024? Yes! You can watch a brand new episode of The Voice on Tuesday, November 19 at 9/8c on NBC. The remaining Artists from Season 26 will now advance to the Playoffs round. RELATED: A Full Breakdown of How The Voice Works

What's new on The Voice this week? A lot! Not only will the third and final round of the Knockouts air on Monday night, The Voice will also kick off the next round of the Playoffs. Stakes are even higher in the Playoffs as the Coaches can only choose two of their Artists to advance to the final phase of The Voice, which is the Live Shows. In Season 26, there are three nights of Playoffs, so prepare yourself for an emotional rollercoaster.

