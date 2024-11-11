All About Sting's Wife, Trudie Styler, and His 6 Kids

Everything to know about the rock star's family as he joins The Voice as a Mega Mentor.

Sting is a true rock star, but far from the chaotic lifestyle usually associated with the genre, he's a happy family man and devoted husband to his wife of three decades.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

RELATED: The Story Behind Sting's Real Name and How He Got His Famous Nickname

Now that he's a Mega Mentor on The Voice, read on to find out more about Sting's wife, Trudie Styler, and the musician's six kids.

How Sting met his wife, Trudie Styler

Sting and Trudie Styler at Rome Film Fest 2023 on October 23rd, 2023. Photo: Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

Styler was born in 1954 and raised in a working-class English family. She studied acting at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and found her big break on the 1975 TV drama Poldark. She first laid eyes on the man who would become her husband not when he was on stage, but simply walking down the street in 1977, as The Guardian reported. "I thought, I fancy that guy with green hair," Styler recalled to the publication.

At the time, Sting wasn't yet famous and he was married to his first wife, actress Frances Tomelty. They had a son together and lived in Styler's neighborhood in London. Both women starred in the same West End production of Macbeth and became friends, The Times reported. In 1983, Trudie and Sting were expecting a child together.

"Neither of us are proud of a situation that happened — it just happened. We loved each other and we lived together and then we got married and we had more kids," she told The Guardian in 2002. "And that's our life story."

RELATED: The Sweet Reason Snoop Dogg Says He Felt “Infatuated” Meeting Sting

They married in 1992, and Styler stepped away from acting to focus on raising their children, traveling with The Police and charitable endeavors, though she's now a successful producer of documentaries.

Sting and Trudie Styler arrive for the screening of the film "Parthenope" at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 21, 2024. Photo: Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP

"I know something about marriage. I've been married to Trudie for 27 years," Sting told People in 2020. "We're friends, too. We love each other, but we actually like each other — and that's an important distinction there. Love is passion and all of that stuff, but actually liking somebody and enjoying someone's company is something slightly different, and it lasts longer...Be married to your best friend."

Sting has two children from his first marriage

Sting and Tomelty welcomed a son, Joe Sumner, just before The Police formed, and he's gone on to follow in his father's footsteps, pursuing a career in music. His band, Fiction Plane, has opened for his dad on two tours, which Joe is self-aware enough to joke about, telling People, "We earned it, man. We worked from the street. No, my dad called me up and gave me the gig. I almost said no because I feel like it’s a big sellout in a lot of ways. I figured if I don’t do it, I’ll just be pissed for a long time."

In 1982, Sting and Tomelty welcomed a daughter, Fuschia Kate Sumner, who has also dabbled in acting. In 2021, she praised her dad on Instagram, writing, "Happy 70th Birthday to my Dad ✨ Hardest working man I know, he never stops, ever!"

RELATED: Teenage Gwen Stefani Looks So Cute in a Mullet While Getting an Autograph From Sting

Sting and Trudie Styler share four children

The couple's first child, actress Mickey Sumner, was born in 1984 and is perhaps most recognizable for her role in Frances Ha, playing the best friend of Greta Gerwig's title character and in the television adaptation of Snowpiercer.

In 1985, the couple welcomed a son, Jake, who grew up to be a filmmaker, and in 1990 they welcomed Eliot, who pursued music for a few years before shifting tracks to become a DJ and actor, recently appearing in the limited series Ripley. Sting's youngest, son Giacomo, was born in 1994 and is a member of the police just like his dad...well, he's a police officer in London, per People.

Trudie Styler and Sting attend the Clooney Foundation for Justice's The Albies at New York Public Library on September 26, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sting is also a proud grandfather

Sting is a grandfather of seven. During a February 2020 interview with People, Sting explained: "I became a dad by accident six times — that's how smart I am. Yet they were the happiest accidents of my life because they're remarkable human beings."

"I can't really take much credit for that, but they are, and they, too, have produced seven grandchildren at this point, who are also wonderful," he added. "So all of this has happened by accident. I didn't intend to be the patriarch of a tribe, but I am."