“Rare” Christina Eagle Got 3 Steals & a Save for Her “Superhero” Knockout: “Crazy!”

Eagle’s country cover of “My Church” by Maren Morris had all four Coaches fighting for her.

Rookie Coach or not, you’ve gotta hand it to Snoop Dogg: His Artists on The Voice are turning out to be so good, no one wants to send even a single one of them home.

In a Team Snoop Season 26 Knockout round so stellar that it failed to eliminate anyone from the contest, Team Snoop Artist Christina Eagle brought the Coaches (and the crowd) all the way to their feet with a roof-raising country cover of “My Church” by Maren Morris.

“I ain’t kidding; I’m trying to take these people to church!” Eagle confidently declared during rehearsals. And by the time she was finished, all four Coaches — three of them eager for a Steal — were definitely singing her praises.

Christina Eagle, Austyns Stancil, and Jake Tankersley on The Voice Season 26 Knockouts

Christina Eagle performs during Season 26 Episode 12 of The Voice. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Owning the stage like a seasoned country superstar, Eagle ended up making a believer out of everybody. “Security might have to come get me, because I’m like, a super fan of Christina!” gushed Coach Gwen Stefani.

“That was a crazy performance to be able to have that kind of personality and charisma onstage. I can’t believe you’re not signed… To be able to sing and perform the way you do, it’s super-super rare!”

Though Snoop named Austyns Stancil the actual winner of the Knockout round, he instantly cashed in his Coaches’ Save on Eagle before she’d hardly had time to blink. “She had my Save from the moment she stepped on stage,” he explained, even as Stefani plus fellow Coaches Reba McEntire and Michael Bublé staged a triple Steal meant to pry her away from Team Snoop.

“I love watching people become superheroes onstage,” said Bublé as he made his case. “All of a sudden, the mic goes in your hand, the light goes on, and you become Wonder Woman! …I love superheroes: There’s Spider-Man, and Batman, and Christina Eagle. I really think I can help you to become the star you were meant to be!”

In the end, Eagle stayed true to her Coach. “I have to stay on Snoop’s team!” she said, leaving the other three Coaches crestfallen.