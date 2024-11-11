Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (November 11, 2024)

Is there a new episode of The Voice tonight, November 11, 2024?

Yes! A brand new episode of The Voice airs tonight, October 11. Catch the Part 1 of the Knockouts on Monday at 8/7c on NBC.

Last week, The Voice concluded this season’s round of the Battles and the Artists’ duet performances really brought down the house. From Team Bublé’s J. Paul and Kamila Kiehne’s spin on Britney Spears’ “Toxic” to Team Reba’s Tanner Frick and Tate Renner’s performance of "Need a Favor” by Jelly Roll, the Coaches were beaming with pride and conflicted as ever to make an elimination.

“You guys played your butts off, sang great, and I’m so proud of you on the harmony,” McEntire said after Frick and Renner’s Battle. “There’s some snaky harmony parts in there, and you got it perfectly. I was so proud of you. So proud. And I have no clue!”

But choices — and a final Steal from Bublé — had to be made and now a select group of Artists will advance to the Knockouts.