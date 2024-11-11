Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (November 11, 2024)
The Voice Season 26 is kicking off a new round of the show with two "Mega Mentors."
From the very first Blind Audition to the last Battle of Season 26, it’s been an emotional rollercoaster on The Voice so far. Every week, Coaches Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé narrow their teams down a bit more while also sharing their expertise and guidance. And the competition continues this week.
So, what’s next on The Voice? Here’s everything you need to know to watch the newest episode on Monday night on NBC.
Is there a new episode of The Voice tonight, November 11, 2024?
Yes! A brand new episode of The Voice airs tonight, October 11. Catch the Part 1 of the Knockouts on Monday at 8/7c on NBC.
Last week, The Voice concluded this season’s round of the Battles and the Artists’ duet performances really brought down the house. From Team Bublé’s J. Paul and Kamila Kiehne’s spin on Britney Spears’ “Toxic” to Team Reba’s Tanner Frick and Tate Renner’s performance of "Need a Favor” by Jelly Roll, the Coaches were beaming with pride and conflicted as ever to make an elimination.
“You guys played your butts off, sang great, and I’m so proud of you on the harmony,” McEntire said after Frick and Renner’s Battle. “There’s some snaky harmony parts in there, and you got it perfectly. I was so proud of you. So proud. And I have no clue!”
But choices — and a final Steal from Bublé — had to be made and now a select group of Artists will advance to the Knockouts.
Is there a new episode of The Voice on Tuesday night this week, November 12, 2024?
Yes! A new episode of The Voice airs on Tuesday, November 12 at 9/8c on NBC. The Artists will perform in Part 2 of the Knockouts.
What's new on The Voice this week?
This week on The Voice introduces the first round of the three-way Knockouts round of the competition. In the Knockouts, the Artists will compete against two of their teammates by performing a song of their choice. The Coaches can only pick one of their Artists to advance to the Playoffs, but they do have one Save and one Steal to use in this round if they choose.
What's more, Jennifer Hudson and Sting will join the Coaches as "Mega Mentors" during the Knockouts, starting on Monday, November 11.
How to watch The Voice
You can watch The Voice on Mondays at 8/7c and Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC. You can also stream new episodes from Season 26 the next day on Peacock.