Mark your calendars: The Voice will be back on our TVs in just a matter of weeks!

Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (January 7, 2025)

After a truly emotional and action-packed season led by Coaches Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, and Snoop Dogg, fans of The Voice are eager for new episodes to return on NBC.

It’s been a few weeks since Season 26 crowned Sofronio Vasquez as the winner during the live finale on December 10, 2024, so when does The Voice return? What’s happening with The Voice this week on NBC? We break down everything you need to know below.

Is there a new episode of The Voice tonight, January 7, 2025? No, unfortunately there is not a new episode of The Voice on tonight, Tuesday, January 7. The Voice will return with new episodes when Season 27 premieres in February 2025.

When do new episodes of The Voice return? The Voice Season 27 premieres with a brand new episode on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 8/7c on NBC. After his Season 26 win with Vasquez, Bublé is returning as a Coach once again in Season 27. Adam Levine, John Legend, and Kelsea Ballerini will also sit in the big red chairs in the upcoming season.

Bublé joked in an interview with Access Hollywood that he’s going to be extra competitive following his win as a rookie and warned his fellow Coaches that he’s “going to be a pain in your butt now.”

In a November 2024 interview with SiriusXM, Ballerini admitted that she felt some jitters joining The Voice alongside musicians she grew up listening to. “Man, I’m up there with Adam Levine, Michael Bublé, and John Legend. I more or less grew up on their music,” the 31-year-old country star said. “To have to fight for these amazing Artists alongside these people — I mean I’ve bought tickets to their shows — that was hard to get used to.”

From the Blind Auditions to the Live Show finales, the full season of The Voice Season 26 is available to stream on Peacock right now.

You can also watch thousands of videos of the most memorable moments from The Voice on the show’s official YouTube channel. You can rewatch the best performances from Season 26’s Live Shows and even learn some fun facts about one of Coach Bublé’s biggest hits. There are also lots of outtake videos to watch, including when Coach Reba won an arm wrestling match.

In a few short weeks, you can watch all-new episodes of The Voice when Season 27 premieres on February 3, 2025, at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.