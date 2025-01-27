The Most Incredible Four-Chair Turn Blind Auditions From Season 26 | The Voice | NBC

The wait for new episodes of The Voice is nearly over!

Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (January 27, 2025)

The Voice is bringing together a new group of Coaches for Season 27 with Michael Bublé, Adam Levine, John Legend, and Kelsea Ballerini.

How to Watch Watch the Season 27 premiere of The Voice on Monday, February 3 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

While Bublé is returning for his second season after winning Season 26 with Sofronio Vasquez and Ballerini is making her full-time Coaching debut, Levine and Legend are reuniting as The Voice OGs. Levine was a Coach for the first 16 seasons of The Voice and Legend is marking his 10th season. And they’re both ready to use their expertise this time around.

“How’s it feel now that we’re the two veterans and we’ve got these rookies with us?” Legend asked Levine in a video ahead of Season 27’s premiere.

“Feels good, feels accomplished,” Levine said, with Legend adding, “Yeah, we know what we’re doing.”

So what’s happening with The Voice this week and when can fans see these Coaches together in the big red chairs? Below is everything you need to know.

Is there a new episode of The Voice on tonight, January 27, 2025? No, there is not a new episode of The Voice on tonight, Monday, January 27. But don't panic! The wait for new episodes is nearly over, folks — Season 27 of The Voice premieres next week!

When do new episodes of The Voice return? The Voice returns with new episodes when Season 27 premieres on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 8/7c on NBC. The premiere episode will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. Season 27 kicks off with a two-hour episode, diving into the first batch of Blind Auditions. So buckle up for an action-packed night!

How to watch The Voice

You can watch The Voice Season 27 premiere on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 8/7c on NBC. If you miss the premiere on Monday night, new episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

While you wait for Season 27 to premiere, you can stream every episode from The Voice Season 26 on Peacock right now.

There are also tons of videos of live performances and other memorable moments from past seasons on The Voice’s YouTube channel. You can refresh your memory on all of the Steals and Saves from Season 26 or settle in for a laugh by watching Jimmy Fallon surprise The Voice Coaches during the Playoffs.