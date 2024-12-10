Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (December 10, 2024)
The winner of The Voice Season 26 will finally be announced!
Folks, the winner of The Voice Season 26 will finally be announced. Coaches Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé have been sweetly competing against each other for weeks while advising their talented teams of Artists.
Now, America will vote for their favorite Artist during the Season 26 finale. Read on for everything you need to know to watch the last episode of The Voice Season 26.
Is there a new episode of The Voice tonight, December 10, 2024?
Yes! A brand new episode of The Voice airs on December 10 at 9/8c on NBC and it’s the Season 26 finale!
In addition to finding out whether Danny Joseph, Jeremy Beloate, Sofronio Vasquez, Shye, or Sydney Sterlace will be crowned the winner of Season 26, viewers can also expect to watch a number of performances on Tuesday night.
Dan + Shay, Season 25 Coaches on The Voice, will perform on stage as well as Myles Smith, who will sing his newly released single “Stargazing.” Country star Riley Green will perform his song “Don’t Mind If I Do” with Ella Langley. UK band Tears For Fears will also perform two of their hit songs, “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” and “The Girl That I Call Home.”
What’s more, Kelly Clarkson will sing her new holiday single “You for Christmas” and Snoop Dogg will perform his new song “Another Part of Me” with Season 26 Mega Mentor Sting.
So buckle up for a star-studded concert from the comfort of your sofa!
What's new on The Voice this week?
This week marks the end of The Voice Season 26.
On Tuesday night’s episode, Host Carson Daly will announce the winner of The Voice Season 26, who will receive the coveted grand prize of a recording contract.
How to watch The Voice
You can watch The Voice Season 26 finale live on Tuesday, December 10 at 9/8c on NBC. The episode will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.
As Season 26 comes to a close, another season of The Voice isn’t too far away. Bublé, John Legend, Adam Levine, and Kelsea Ballerini will take on the role of Coaches for Season 27 of The Voice, premiering on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 8/7c on NBC.