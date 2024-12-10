Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (December 10, 2024)

Is there a new episode of The Voice tonight, December 10, 2024?

Yes! A brand new episode of The Voice airs on December 10 at 9/8c on NBC and it’s the Season 26 finale!

In addition to finding out whether Danny Joseph, Jeremy Beloate, Sofronio Vasquez, Shye, or Sydney Sterlace will be crowned the winner of Season 26, viewers can also expect to watch a number of performances on Tuesday night.

Dan + Shay, Season 25 Coaches on The Voice, will perform on stage as well as Myles Smith, who will sing his newly released single “Stargazing.” Country star Riley Green will perform his song “Don’t Mind If I Do” with Ella Langley. UK band Tears For Fears will also perform two of their hit songs, “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” and “The Girl That I Call Home.”

What’s more, Kelly Clarkson will sing her new holiday single “You for Christmas” and Snoop Dogg will perform his new song “Another Part of Me” with Season 26 Mega Mentor Sting.

So buckle up for a star-studded concert from the comfort of your sofa!