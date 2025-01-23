Dorinda Medley Explains Why Blue Stone Manor Needs Its Own Show, Talks The Traitors (Extended)

Will the Faithful manage to regroup in time from their celebrations to take out another Traitor?

Is a New Episode of The Traitors on Tonight (January 23, 2025)?

The first Traitor has officially been eliminated from Season 3, but can the Faithful regroup in time to find the others? Read on to learn when the next episode of The Traitors hits Peacock.

Does a new episode of The Traitors come on tonight (January 23, 2025)? Yes! Season 3, Episode 5 of The Traitors will premiere on Peacock on Thursday, January 23 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Episode 4 saw Survivor alum Jeremy Collins murdered in the coffins after he and two other Faithful — Nikki Garcia and Ciara Miller — were chosen by the Traitors for potential elimination.

For more about Jeremy's elimination, read our exit interview with him here.

However, in the season's most dramatic Round Table yet, the Faithful managed to successfully oust Traitor Bob the Drag Queen with help from one of Bob's own, "Boston Rob" Mariano.

For more about the dramatic moment, click here.

Could Bob the Drag Queen have been caught earlier in the game?

Jeremy Collins on The Traitors Season 3, Episode 1. Photo: Euan Cherry/Peacock

While hindsight is 20/20, Jeremy was kicking himself after his murder for not saying something about his suspicions that Bob was a Traitor. Because, you see, off-camera, Jeremy was noticing patterns all the way back to when Real Housewife Dorinda Medley was murdered in Episode 2.

"When [Bob] comes in after Dorinda's murder, I looked at him, and he didn't look up at the board [of contestant photos] once," Jeremy previously told NBC Insider. "Not once! He was just like, 'I can't believe this!' But I'm like, 'He didn't look. How does he know? He didn't even look?' I said, 'He is a Traitor.'

RELATED: The Traitors Experience Reopens Its Doors to All You Traitors and Faithful: Ticket Details & More

"So then, I talked to him for five minutes," he continued. "Now, my twin brother is gay. They kind of resemble each other. They act alike. They're both flamboyant. So, I said, 'That's my brother. That's just who he is. He's not a Traitor.'

"I should have just stuck to it. It's my brother's fault!" he said, laughing.

New episodes of The Traitors Season 3 premiere on Peacock on Thursdays at 9/8c, with the season finale and reunion premiering on March 6.

All episodes of Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream right now on Peacock.

Shop The Traitors Merch