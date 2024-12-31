The Summer House star brings brains and beauty to Season 3 of the competition show.

She's Best-Dressed (Even in a Costume!): Why Ciara Miller Is Perfect for The Traitors

When Ciara Miller walked into Bravo’s Summer House in Season 5, Paige DeSorbo declared no one could compete with her. The stunning model and nurse isn't afraid to speak her mind, which she more than proved by sparring with her co-star West Wilson and Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll when romances went south. She also is never afraid to take chances, declaring ahead of Season 8 that she’s open “to both friendships and romantic relationships.”

Taking chances has now landed Ciara on Season 3 of Peacock’s The Traitors, where she’ll compete in the Scottish Highlands with some of Bravo’s Real Housewives and even some heavy hitter reality competition stars like Survivor’s Jeremy Collins, Tony Vlachos, and Boston Rob to win up to $250,000. Keep reading to see why Ciara Miller is perfect for The Traitors.

Ciara Miller promises she can keep a secret

It’s no secret that Ciara has courted relationship woes ever since entering the reality TV universe. Ciara and Austen Kroll made a connection on the debut season of Winter House, but then dealt with drama on Season 6 of Summer House, followed by even more drama when they returned to Vermont. Although she took a second chance at love with West Wilson on Season 8 of Summer House, that also went up in flames and made for a tense Season 8 reunion.

But Ciara is trying a new tactic now: keeping a secret. On the November 25 episode of Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen, Ciara refused to say if she was dating anyone special.

“Honestly, I’ll never soft launch or hard launch anyone until my wedding day,” she told him.

That kind of dedication is difficult but will definitely serve Ciara well navigating a castle full of secrets, whether she's a Faithful or a Traitor.

Ciara Miller already knows how to lead a double life as a nurse and model

Ciara Miller appears on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Season 21. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Other contestants might be blinded by Ciara’s beauty in Scotland, but don’t be fooled: she’s also got smarts. She is a successful, career-driven woman, whose main job is a difficult one: working as a critical care ICU nurse. Ciara works as a travel nurse, based in Atlanta, and works three shifts every six to eight weeks. She’s admitted it’s not the most glamorous job.

“Travel nurses historically get really sh---y assignments when you’re a bedside nurse,” she told BravoTV.com. “I can’t detach myself from nursing right now, because I’m like, ‘What am I gonna do that feels as fulfilling as critical care?' You know? What’s on the other side? I live two different lives.”

She celebrated a dream come true in her second life in March 2023: becoming a Victoria’s Secret model. She told Page Six, “Working as a Victoria’s Secret model is the ultimate goal!”

Plenty of practice navigating a double life will come in handy for Ciara as she roots out Traitors (or blindsides Faithfuls!) in Scotland.

Ciara Miller will join Alan Cumming in bringing fashion to the Scottish Highlands

Bob Harper, Ciara Miller, Gabby Windey, Bob The Drag Queen, Nikki Garcia and Chanel Ayan on The Traitors Season 3, Episode 1. Photo: Euan Cherry/Peacock

Alan Cumming may steal the show on The Traitors in his colorful kilts, but Ciara has also been stealing the show for years on Summer House, including when she showed off her toned body in a midriff dress during the Season 8 reunion. It might be a tad chilly for bikinis in the Highlands, but Ciara is well-equipped to handle any kind of dress, from bathing suits to chic snow gear. She even decided to go pantsless for fashion during BravoCon 2023.

The best sign she’s ready for The Traitors? She’s not afraid to dress up for a challenge, and even won Best Dressed In A Costume at the 2023 Bravos for dressing up as her disco alter ego Karma Brown on Summer House. Bring on the kilts and Scottish bonnets!

Watch Season 3 of The Traitors during the premiere on January 9, 2025, as it streams on Peacock.