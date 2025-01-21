How Dorinda Medley's Daughter Helped Her Prepare for The Traitors Season 3

Dorinda Medley Explains Why Blue Stone Manor Needs Its Own Show, Talks The Traitors (Extended)

Dorinda Medley Explains Why Blue Stone Manor Needs Its Own Show, Talks The Traitors (Extended)

"I read The Art of War twice, and took notes," The Real Housewives alum told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

This story contains spoilers for The Traitors Season 3!

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

Dorinda Medley wasn't going to "make it nice" on The Traitors — she was ready for battle.

"I prepared like I was really going to war," The Real Housewives of New York alum told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on January 20. "I read The Art of War twice, and took notes. Not the Cliff Notes, I actually read it. I studied philosophers like Nietzsche."

RELATED: Bad Bunny Sang a Boy Band Classic and "Nuevayol" in the NYC Subway with Jimmy Fallon

Medley is no stranger to Scotland, as she actually lived there with her first husband, Ralph Lynch, who is Scottish. "My daughter is the product of a Scottish marriage," Medley told Fallon, adding that her daughter with Ralph Lynch, Hannah Lynch, had her running "scenarios" as another bit of pre-show prep.

Dorinda Medley said her daughter gave her "strategies" for Traitors season 3

In addition to reading Sun Tzu, Medley had Hannah Lynch helping to develop a strategy for when she arrived at the Scottish castle full of murderers and backstabbers.

Dorinda Medley interviews with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 12 Episode 57 on Monday, January 20, 2025. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

"Hannah, who's a big academic, she's at Harvard. She's writing all these strategies and putting me through these scenarios," Medley explained. "When I got into my room, I had Scotch tape, and I put all these poster boards up of all my strategies each day."

"So I was so ready to kill it, literally. I went in as lady of the manor and I was like, 'I'm going to be queen of this castle. I'm so here,'" she continued.

"And then you had to take the poster board down the same day," joked Fallon, referring to how Medley was taken out by the Traitors in the second episode of Season 3, making her the season's first murder victim.

"No, but I was really close," she replied.

RELATED: 6 Reasons Why Dorinda Medley Made It Nice on The Traitors

Since Medley was eliminated so early, fans missed out on seeing the fabulous fashion she packed for her Scottish adventure, but she dressed in an all-black ensemble on The Tonight Show, saying, "I'm dressed like this because it's my funeral tonight, right?"

Dorinda would return to Traitors "in a second"

"Because I got killed off. So I'm going to wear all black. But I have to say, if you are going to get murdered early on, I did it right because the outrage, I have to say, I've really enjoyed," she admitted.

Medley also revealed that she would return to The Traitors "in a second" if she was asked. "It's a great experience, totally different from Housewives," she said. "But it's a great experience."

New episodes of The Traitors Season 3 premiere on Peacock on Thursdays at 9/8c, with the season finale and reunion premiering on March 6.

All episodes of Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream right now on Peacock.