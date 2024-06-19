Season 11 of Chicago P.D. was action-packed.

How to Watch Watch Chicago P.D. on NBC and Peacock.

Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) got engaged; Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) slept with his CI; Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) nearly got a restraining order from a civilian; a serial killer kidnapped Voight (Jason Beghe), and Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) left Chicago — but not before divorcing Halstead.

And we've got a whole new set of Chicago P.D. episodes to look forward to in the coming season. So when will we find out what's next for our favorite cops? Read on to find out.

Is a new episode of Chicago P.D. on tonight? (June 19, 2024)

No. Following the series' Season 11 finale, Chicago P.D. is on an extended summer hiatus from all new episodes until Season 12 premieres in fall 2024.

You can still watch Chicago P.D. on NBC

Despite there being no new episodes, NBC is airing a repeat at 10/9c on June 19: Season 11, Episode 5's "Split Second," which is all about Atwater.

During the hour, Atwater comes across an active jewelry store robbery and tries his best to stop the perpetrators while also saving all civilians at the scene. While we won't reveal any spoilers, this particular case weighs heavily on Atwater throughout the season.

Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) and Teresa (Patrice Covington) appears in Chicago P.D. Season 11 Episode 5 "Split Second". Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

"What I've learned about redemption is that that's what we relate to, and so as a storyteller, I had to allow Atwater to do some things that might not have looked Atwater — but extremely redeemable in a way that the audience relates a lot more than they probably have in the past," Hawkins told NBC Insider. "Just because I didn't wanna fall into the trap of being over righteous as a character, you know? I think sometimes it only contributes to one level of storytelling that sometimes isn't... as compelling."

What can be expected in Chicago P.D. Season 12?

While no storylines have been revealed for the upcoming season, showrunner Gwen Sigan did reveal that the writer's room is mulling over how to handle Burgess and Ruzek's wedding after their engagement in Season 11.

“I’m very excited to get into it,” Gwen Sigan told TV Line. “So few times on this show do you get these really happy moments.”

She continued, "I think it’ll be fun [to write]. There’s definitely a possibility of, ‘Are we going to do the wedding next year? Are we going to do the planning? What are we going to see?’ So, I’m excited to figure out all of that.”