You'll Be Overwhelmed by Ice T & Coco's (Loud) Surprise for Their Daughter Chanel

The SVU star and his family went all out for his youngest's birthday.

You know you're doing the whole parenting thing right when you embarrass your social-media-savvy daughter with the sweetest surprise ever!

It was a "Good Day" for Ice T's daughter, Chanel, as her entire family serenaded her for her birthday — complete with one of the biggest cakes ever. In a late November Instagram post by Ice T's wife, Coco Austin, little Chanel could be seen being taken by total surprise as the birthday song started playing and she quickly realized what was happening. It was such a sweet moment for the 9-year-old!

See the adorable birthday video here.

"I think i was very successful this year by surprising Chanel with a family dinner and involving a birthday cake!! She totally wasn't ready. We got her!! We enjoyed singing 90's music all night .. She was so embarrassed..lol #icefamily #daybeforethanksgiving #9yearsold #icelovescoco," Coco said in a caption.

It was an over-the-top and loud display of affection for Chanel — complete with noise-makers — but she didn't seem to mind one bit. It's par for the course for a family known to ride electric suitcases through the airport, after all. Ice T's oldest children LeTesha Marrow, 47, and Tracy Marrow Jr., 33, were also in attendance to celebrate their little sister.

Chanel's birthday coincided with Thanksgiving this year, as the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star explained during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"She kind of had, like, a week holiday, because we went to Arizona," he told Jimmy Fallon." That's where Coco's family is."

Well, it looks like everything worked out for Ice T's daughter because that particular restaurant in Arizona really knows how to throw a party!

The family's Instagram accounts — Chanel's own account included — are chock-full of photos from the birthday bash, including one that is particularly refrigerator-worthy:

Chanel's growing up so fast, isn't she? It seems like only yesterday that Ice T and Coco stunned Fallon by bringing newborn Chanel onto the Tonight Show set back in 2016! (Watch the embedded video in the top-right corner for footage of that magical moment.)

Ice T's daughter Chanel is a social media sensation

It's almost like Chanel was destined to become a star at a young age, and in 2024, she has a social media following that many celebs would kill for!

During a 2023 PEOPLE interview, Ice T opened up about Chanel's social media success — especially on Instagram, where Chanel currently sits at 446,000 followers (and counting). As it turns out, his daughter's social media presence doesn't phase Ice T — and he and Coco aren't listening to the naysayers!

Letesha Marrow, Ice-T, Coco Austin, Chanel Nicole Marrow and Tracy Marrow Jr attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Ice-T on February 17, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"It's fun and she likes doing it — if she didn't, we definitely wouldn't do it," he explained. "When Chanel was born, we got her social media because we knew that we were gonna be the parents that were gonna show a hundred pictures of their kid because we were proud. I didn't want to put it all on my page, because then I'd be that dad that's always showing pictures of his kids. So we said got her a page that way if people want to watch our child grow, they can. We're not afraid of anything happening. People will say, 'Don't show her face.' We're not concerned with that."