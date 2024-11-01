Ice T's 8-Year-Old Daughter Chanel Fully Committed to a Frightening Killer Costume

Little Chanel was going for all the neighborhood candy this year!

Halloween brings out the creative best in everybody — just ask Ice T's 8-year-old daughter, Chanel!

How to Watch Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The star-in-the-making went all out for her costume this year, dressing up as a character from the horror film Terrifier 3. Chanel's transformation is equal parts impressive and horrifying, and she looks thrilled with the end result! In an October 31 Instagram post, Ice T showed off his daughter's costume like any proud papa would.

"Trick or Treat 👻 @babychanelnicole wanted to be the little girl from Terrifier3. Yes, the Apple 🍎 doesn't fall far from the tree.. #HappyHalloween," the star captioned.

We must admit, she nails the whole "wide-eyed killer" look.

Chanel and Ice are inseparable. She's even been known to join Ice T on stage when he tours with his metal band, Body Count, from time to time!

We have to imagine the longtime Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star played a part in making Chanel's Halloween costume come to life — the attention to detail is fantastic!

Ice T's daughter is a social media star

Chanel Nicole Marrow attends the 13th Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show at Iron 23 on September 06, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Rookie USA

In a 2023 interview with PEOPLE, Ice T opened up about Chanel's social media following, which currently sits at 445,000 followers (and counting). As it turns out, Ice T isn't phased by his daughter's social media presence — and he and wife Coco aren't listening to the naysayers!

"It's fun and she likes doing it. If she didn't, we definitely wouldn't do it," he explained. "When Chanel was born, we got her social media because we knew that we were gonna be the parents that were gonna show a hundred pictures of their kid because we were proud. I didn't want to put it all on my page, because then I'd be that dad that's always showing pictures of his kids. So we said got her a page that way if people want to watch our child grow, they can. We're not afraid of anything happening. People will say, 'don't show her face.' We're not concerned with that."

The family enjoys sharing photos and videos for the same reason most people do: it makes them happy! From posting clips of the family zooming through an airport on motorized suitcases to sharing adorable elevator pictures with their millions of followers, Ice T and his family embrace social media to the fullest.

Ultimately, Ice T prides himself on his unique parenting skills.

"We just feel like we're sharing something that makes us happy," he said. "Now, at some point, Chanel might say, 'Daddy or Mommy, I don't want to be on social media,' and we'll stop. But she's a normal kid. She wants to do her TikToks and her Reels… We do our parenting. I think the thing of it is, it's Ice T and Coco. Our parenting is a lot different than the normal, square couple from Oklahoma."