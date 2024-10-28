Ice T, His Wife Coco, & Their Daughter Chanel All Wore Coordinating Vacation Outfits

Law & Order Thursday First Look with Mariska Hargitay, Tony Goldwyn, Ice T and More | NBC

Look out, world: Ice T and his family may have started a new trend!

The longtime Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star has been busy vacationing in the Bahamas alongside his wife, Coco Austin, and daughter, Chanel. However, poolside beach pics and family dinner selfies from the trip aren't what we're obsessed with. That honor goes to some seriously adorable family elevator photos shared by Coco on October 26!

Coco shared a three-picture Instagram carousel that is the epitome of #familygoals.

"Some family vacation elevator pics... Yes, we're silly #icefamily," Coco captioned.

They look fantastic in every photo, especially the second one, which shows off their uncanny color coordination ability. This proves that no one vacations in the Bahamas quite like the Ice family.

(And hey, is that the same luggage Ice T and his family famously rode around on through an airport terminal earlier this year? It sure looks like it!)

Of course, the star of any photo shared by the parents is little Chanel — she's already a social media sensation at only 8 years old!

Ice T approves of his daughter's social media presence

Ice T and Coco aren't shy about letting Chanel shine on social media, in fact, they actively encourage it! Chanel already has more than 440,000 Instagram followers, stemming from her parents having nothing but pride in their little girl. (Let's face it, there's nothing cuter than a girl and her dogs.)

The star put everything in perspective when speaking to PEOPLE in 2023:

"When Chanel was born, we got her social media because we knew that we were gonna be the parents that were gonna show a hundred pictures of their kid because we were proud," he confessed. "I didn't want to put it all on my page, because then I'd be that dad that's always showing pictures of his kids."

L-R) Coco Austin, Chanel Nicole Marrow, and Ice T attend the 13th Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show at Iron 23 on September 6, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Rookie USA

As one of the most influential hip-hop artists ever, many fans aren't surprised to witness the evolution Ice T has undergone. As it turns out, he credits his kids for "mellowing" him out as he got older!

"When I had my first kid, I was in the middle of the wildness of becoming Ice T, all the people that were after me, and I had my head down," he told PEOPLE in 2016. "I really wasn't concentrating on them, I was concentrating on survival. Now, everything is a lot more mellow."