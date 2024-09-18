You'll Double-Take Seeing Ice T with Shoulder-Length Wavy Hair in a Red Porsche

The SVU fan favorite looked like the rock star he is years before become a Law & Order legend.

As the longest-running male actor in a TV series, it's no secret that entertainment icon Ice T has been hustling for decades. But before the gripping criminal cases and barbed one-liners, the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fan favorite was sporting a luscious head of hair.

That's right. The man famous for playing Sergeant Fin Tutuola rocked a full head of hair. The actor and rapper, who now sports a short-buzzed style that has become his trademark look in recent years, took to Instagram on September 18 to share the throwback photos, sparking excitement amongst his followers. Ice T makes any style look cool, and these photos serve as some serious 80s nostalgia for the days before Ice T's primetime reign.

Ice T looked cooler than cool in the 80s with shoulder-length hair

Ice T had a treat in store for his fans on September 18 after he shared some snapshots from his early career, long before he was brushing shoulders with Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson in the squad room. The first picture was taken in 1987, the same year he released his debut album Rhyme Pays. Ice T was on his way to becoming a household name, and he was looking good doing it in a slick red convertible Porsche.

"Car Stuff," Ice T captioned the post. "My 3.3 Turbo Slant Nose I had a few fly things and money BEFORE my Rap career. 1987. This pic is from my very 1st Album cover shoot.. 'Rhyme Pays'

A few hours later, Ice T shared another throwback of himself striking a pose surrounded by friends, looking downright dashing. Between the pose, the fit, and the hair, it's a snapshot of a different time that serves as a delightful reminder of Ice T's enduring appeal as an artist.

American rappers The Godfather and Ice-T attend an event at the MK Club, New York, New York, 1990s. Photo: Rita Barros/Getty Images

The SVU star captioned the photo, "It's not how well you're doing… It's how LONG you're doing well…" Via Frank Sinatra I've been Hustling for a min. 💎."

Despite the cascading curls being a far cry from his current buzz cut, Ice T's cool factor remains the same. Whether rocking long hair or a cropped cut, he exudes a charisma that withstands the test of time. Witness Ice T's television tenure continue by watching the Season 26 premiere of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on Thursday, October 3 at 9/8c on NBC.