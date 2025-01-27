Dave Grohl Got a Once-in-a-Lifetime Call from Lorne Michaels While on the Toilet

Dave Grohl Got a Once-in-a-Lifetime Call from Lorne Michaels While on the Toilet

Since his 1992 Saturday Night Live debut as the drummer for Nirvana, the Foo Fighters frontman maintained a special relationship with the show.

How Many Times Has Dave Grohl Been on SNL? All of His Music and Sketch Appearances

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has a lot to be proud of as far as his musical contributions go. He's a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer twice over, has 17 Grammy Awards, and boasts friendships with some of the iconic stars of all time, including Paul McCartney. But he also occupies a special place in the history of Saturday Night Live, as one of the most-welcomed Musical Guests ever.

How to Watch Watch Ladies & Gentlemen ... 50 Years of SNL Music on Monday, January 27 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The "Everlong" and "My Hero" singer is one of the many legendary voices appearing in Ladies & Gentlemen... 50 Years of SNL Music, a documentary co-directed by Questlove and Oz Rodriguez that dives deep into the show's musical history and legacy. And there are few better than Grohl to speak to that unique intersection, as he’s not only rocked out as a Musical Guest 15 times in total, but also showcased his comedy skills in several sketches as well.

Has Dave Grohl ever hosted SNL? No. It may come as a surprise that Grohl has never served as a Host, even though he's appeared on the show so frequently. Grohl reminisced about his earlier SNL days during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on May 6, 2021. “One of the great luxuries of my life is that I’ve had the honor to play that show … so, I got to see all of these amazing casts,” he said. While no one can top Grohl's 15 appearances as a Musical Guest, Paul Simon beats him out as the musician who’s appeared most often on the show, thanks to Simon’s five times as an SNL Host between 1975 and 1987, plus his 10 other appearances as Musical Guest and several other cameos over the years.

RELATED: "Lazy Sunday": SNL's First Viral Video Was a Major Moment in the Rise of YouTube

Nirvana performs "Heart-Shaped Box" on Saturday Night Live Season 19 Episode 1 on September 25, 1993. Photo: Gerry Goodstein/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Who's played with Dave Grohl on SNL? Grohl's first appearance came when he was the drummer for Nirvana, the iconic grunge band led by the late Kurt Cobain, performed on January 11, 1992, showcasing their diamond-certified anthem “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” followed by “Territorial Pissings.” “I’d been waiting for this moment my entire life, to actually play on Saturday Night Live, and sometimes when you’re scared, and your adrenaline’s pumping, you just start beating the s--t out of your instrument,” Grohl said in an interview commemorating 43 years of SNL. “I broke my stick on my snare drum," he recounted. Nirvana returned for the SNL Season 19 premiere (air date: September 25, 1993). Grohl’s third SNL appearance came during Season 20 (air date: November 19, 1994) when he filled in as a drummer for Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. One year later, he sang with his then-newly formed group, Foo Fighters (air date: December 2, 1995), marking the 15-time Grammy Award-winning ensemble’s first of nine SNL performances through 2023. In addition, Grohl played drums when his supergroup, Them Crooked Vultures, headlined on February 6, 2010. In the SNL Season 37 finale (air date: May 19, 2012), Foo Fighters appeared as a special guest, along with Arcade Fire and Jeff Beck, when the Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger served as the episode’s Host and Musical Guest. Grohl also joined The Beatles’ Paul McCartney for the Season 38 Christmas special (air date: December 15, 2012), featuring Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, and Nirvana and Foo Fighters guitarist Pat Smear. Grohl recalled sharing the stage with famous five-timers Martin Short, Alec Baldwin, and Steve Martin, adding it was like he’d “died and went to funny heaven.”

Musical Guest The Foo Fighters on Saturday Night Live Season 36, Episode 19. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Dave Grohl's SNL sketches include "Band Reunion at the Wedding"

In addition to his music performances, Dave Grohl has appeared in a handful of SNL sketches.

In Season 33, when Foo Fighters rocked out to “The Pretender” as the episode’s Musical Guest (air date: October 13, 2007), Grohl and late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had an epic cameo in the SNL digital short, “People Getting Punched in the Face Right Before Eating” starring Andy Samberg (an SNL cast member from 2005 to 2012).

SNL Digital Short: Andy Punches

One of Grohl’s most memorable sketches came when he appeared alongside Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, and actor Ashton Kutcher to reunite their punk band, Crisis of Conformity, in the Season 35 sketch "Punk Band Reunion at the Wedding" (air date: February 6, 2010).

Band Reunion at the Wedding

In Season 36, Grohl showed up in two sketches separate from his Foo Fighters guest performance (air date: April 9, 2011). First, as an angel in the SNL digital short “Helen Mirren’s Magical Bosom” with Dame Helen Mirren, and then as strip club announcer Tony in Bongo’s Clown Room starring Jason Sudeikis (an SNL cast member from 2005 to 2013).

Helen Mirren's Magical Bosom

And most recently, Grohl had cameos in two sketches during the Season 49 episode hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze on October 28, 2023: the down-home country music parody "Lake Beach" and "Airplane."

Chloe Fineman, host Nate Bargatze, and Dave Grohl during the "Airplane" sketch of Saturday Night Live Season 49 Episode 1847 on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Photo: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Musical chops and comedy chops – Dave Grohl's got ’em all.