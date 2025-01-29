How Long Has Trudy Platt Been on Chicago P.D. & Chicago Fire?

Ruzek and Torres Take Fire from One Offender as Atwater Chases Another | Chicago P.D. | NBC

She's the Intelligence Unit's guiding light and Mouch's other half. What's not to love about Trudy Platt?

Many One Chicago stars have crossed over between shows, but perhaps the most frequent character to do this is Desk Sergeant Trudy Platt (Amy Morton). For both professional and personal storylines, we've seen Platt many times across Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire — and a few episodes of Chicago Med.

Platt's mostly a mainstay on P.D., where she's the Intelligence Unit's ride-or-die. But in a teaser for the Chicagos' first three-part crossover in five years, we learn she's in the hospital — squarely in an episode of Chicago Med. What's wrong with Platt? Is she going to be OK? Only time will tell, but you can bet her Firehouse 51 husband, Mouch (Christian Stolte), is stressed.

As we wait to find out what happens to Platt during One Chicago's crossover event — kicking off January 29 at 8/7c with an episode of Fire — let's learn a little more about her history with the franchise.

How long has Trudy Platt been on Chicago P.D.? Trudy Platt has been on Chicago P.D.​​​​ ​​​since the 2014 pilot ("Stepping Stone"). She's the mother of the Intelligence Unit and fiercely protective of her squad...while also never letting them slack off. Platt may seem tough as nails on the outside, but she's secretly fuzzy on the inside. That paradox — not to mention her romance with Mouch — has made her one of the Chicagos' most beloved stars.

Christian Stole and Amy Morton as Mouch and Trudy Platt on "Chicago Fire" Photo: Getty Images

RELATED: Inside the "Marvel"-Level Chicago Fire, Med, & P.D. Crossover: "It's One Big Movie"

How long has Trudy Platt been on Chicago Fire? Platt has been in 39 episodes of Chicago Fire, first appearing in Season 2, Episode 16 ("A Rocket Blasting Off"). We've seen many One Chicago romances blossom over the years, but Platt and Mouch's is a standout. The unlikely pairing, known as "Plouch," is a shining example of how opposites attract. Mouch is gregarious, relaxed, and funny; Platt is a bit more by-the-book. Yet, they work. The pair first met at Chief Boden's (Eamonn Walker) wedding in Chicago Fire Season 2, Episode 22 ("Real Never Waits"). It didn't take long for them to begin dating, eventually tying the knot in Season 4, Episode 18 ("On the Warpath"). Platt is one of the co-owners of One Chicago watering hole Molly's, along with Mouch and his good friend Herrmann (David Eigenberg), so she's made dozens of Chicago Fire guest appearances.

RELATED: A Look at Mouch and Trudy Platt's Chicago Fire Love Story

Trudy Platt has appeared in every One Chicago show

Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) appears on Chicago P.D. Season 11 Episode 2 "Retread". Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

So far, Platt has also appeared in three episodes of Chicago Med (with the crossover, it's now four), as well as an episode of Chicago Justice, which is no longer airing.

While Platt's return to Med could undoubtedly be under more ideal circumstances, fans are ready to find out what happens to her!