What's Happening to One Chicago's Main Characters Ahead of the Crossover Event

Firehouse 51, Gaffney's finest, and P.D.'s Intelligence Unit are coming together to save the day on Wednesday, January 29.

Set your alarms, One Chicago fans! The highly-anticipated three-part Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. crossover event is almost here.

Premiering January 29 on NBC, Chicago Fire will lead the calvary of One Chicago shows as the thrilling three-part saga delivers drama, action, and tear-jerking moments. After a gas explosion rocks a high-rise, Chicago’s first responders will come out in full force to rescue hundreds of civilians. Familiar faces from all three shows will team up in ways never seen before, and Chi-Hards won't want to miss it. It's the first three-part crossover event since 2019!

Find out everything happening within the One Chicago family ahead of the three-part crossover event, below.

Chicago Fire's "Stellaride" couldn't be happier

Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) appear in Chicago Fire Season 12 Episode 6. Photo: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) have been happier than ever throughout Season 13. They've tackled every challenge together in stride, a welcomed dynamic considering Severide and Stella's trust issues last season.

Mouch and Herrmann are making career moves on Chicago Fire

Randy "Mouch" McHolland (Christian Stolte), Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg), and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) in Season 13 Episode 1 of Chicago Fire. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

Everyone's favorite 51 veterans, Mouch (Christian Stolte) and Herrmann (David Eigenberg), have been recently celebrating a promotion. After studying for weeks and rigorously preparing for their respective tests, Herrmann gained captain status while Mouch was promoted to lieutenant.

Pascal has been running a tight ship at Firehouse 51

Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) in Season 13 Episode 1 of Chicago Fire. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

Dermot Mulroney's Chief Dom Pascal has been keeping close tabs on all of Firehouse 51, learning more about the firefighters and slowly revealing more about his mysterious past. This One Chicago crossover event is Pascal's first time joining forces with the Intelligence Unit or Gaffney doctors.

Chicago Med's Sharon Goodwin is recovering from a near-death experience

Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) on Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 1. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

On the Chicago Med side of the city, Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) has been focusing on her recovery after a near-deadly attack. After a vengeful stalker brutally wounded Goodwin in Med's fall finale, the Gaffney doctors came together and narrowly saved her life.

Dr. Dean Archer is finding a new purpose after nearly leaving the hospital

Dr. Archer (Steven Weber) appears in Season 9 Episode 1 of Chicago Med Photo: George Burns Jr./NBC

Throughout Season 10 of Med, the arrival of Gaffney's new E.D. Chief, Dr. Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos), challenged Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber). Archer and Lenox didn't share their post smoothly, and after non-stop friction and Archer's demotion, he was close to resigning from Gaffney. However, Goodwin's attack helped Archer gain perspective. After waking up from surgery, Goodwin asked him to stay, and Archer agreed, so he'll remain a valuable asset during the 1C crossover event.

Dr. Ripley and Dr. Hannah Asher are grieving

Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) and Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) on Chicago Med Season 9 Episode 13. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

While Med fans have been loving the romance between Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) and Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell), a tragic event has thrown a wrench in their lives. After a brutal cancer battle, Mitch's best friend, Sully (Daniel Dorr), suddenly passed away, a jaw-dropping shock. Mitch and Hannah have been honoring Sully the best they can.

Hank Voight's been growing the Intelligence Unit on Chicago P.D.

Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) on Chicago P.D. Season 12 Episode 4.

Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) has been focused on putting away perps throughout P.D. Season 12, hiring a new cop to join the Intelligence Unit, Officer Kiana Cook (Toya Turner). Meanwhile, the widowed Voight has been flirting it up with ASA Nina Chapman (Sara Bues), who recently confessed she has feelings for him.

Torres is feeling adrift after his exposed lie

Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Dante Torres in Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 7. Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Dante Torres' (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) past came back to bite him in P.D. Season 12 after his former girlfriend, Gloria Perez (Yara Martinez, returned. The pair navigated a dangerous and illegal cop-CI affair in Season 11. After Gloria reunited with Torres, he soon learned she was actively still in a criminal lifestyle. Torres' miscalculations about Gloria's integrity were disastrous for the Intelligence Unit, who eventually learned of his relationship with Gloria, jeopardizing Torres' job and compromising their trust in him.

Kevin Atwater's smitten with Val Soto

Officer Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) on Chicago P.D. Season 12 Episode 3. Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Aside from making his way to Chicago Med and Chicago Fire in recent episodes as a helpful P.D. face, fans can't wait to see how Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) joins the 1C crossover action. While Atwater has been unlucky in love throughout the series, he's been thriving with Val Soto (Natalee Linez). The smitten couple shared their first kiss earlier this season, and viewers can't wait to see where the romance heads next.