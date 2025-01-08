Is Dr. Archer Leaving Chicago Med? His Fate Was Finally Revealed

To celebrate the midseason premiere of Chicago Med, Steven Weber chatted with NBC Insider about Archer's resignation—and how destiny had other plans.

In the emotionally-charged midseason premiere of Chicago Med Season 10, Dr. Dean Archer's (Steven Weber) resignation was overshadowed by a gripping call to action involving Sharon Goodwin (Epatha Merkerson).

The last episode left viewers on edge as Archer found Goodwin fighting for her life after being brutally attacked by a vengeful stalker, the widow of a deceased patient. Goodwin, who had been stabbed and held hostage, made a desperate escape attempt upon hearing Archer in the hallway. But just as Archer noticed his bloodied and panicked boss, the episode faded to black.

Needless to say, Archer's plans for leaving Gaffney took an unexpected turn in Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 9 ("No Love Lost"). Find out Archer's future at the Windy City hospital, below.

Archer saved the day after Goodwin narrowly lost her life

Dr. Archer (Steven Weber) appears in Season 9 Episode 1 of Chicago Med Photo: George Burns Jr./NBC

Chicago Med's latest began with Goodwin and her assailant fighting over a knife. Meanwhile, Archer rushed to Goodwin's office to help. His arrival provided the distraction Goodwin needed to redirect the blade onto her assailant, finally ending the scary ordeal.

Archer picked up Goodwin and carried her quickly toward the E.D., shouting directives along the way. Her condition was critical, and they didn't have much time.

"He's ready to give it all up and move on into areas unknown, but fate has intervened and his military instincts kick in," Weber told NBC Insider while chatting about the action-packed episode. "But at the same time, he is absolutely feeling an emotional connection to Ms.Goodwin in ways that I don't think he really marked before."

Weber added, "He's used to having to deal with certain kinds of crises, having his war experience. But this is something a little different. [Goodwin's attack] is something that is out of the blue, so he's driven in a different way."

Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer on Season 8 of "Chicago Med"

Archer was successful in resuscitating Goodwin, all while prepping the operating room for surgery. After discovering the weapon lacerated her pancreas, there were some challenging medical decisions to make to save the diabetic Goodwin. Archer believed a more risky surgery would allow Goodwin to live her life normally. Otherwise, she'd need a drainage bag and would never eat orally again.

While in the O.R., Archer evaluated the risks and went with the more risky surgery, refusing to allow Goodwin to live the rest of her life "attached to an IV." It was a troublesome, challenging surgery, but Archer pulled through and saved Goodwin's life and wellbeing.

Goodwin was transferred to a recovery room as her stalker was arrested. Later, Archer visited Goodwin. After he told her she had "one foot firmly in the grave," Goodwin became teary-eyed.

Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) on Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 1. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

"You not only saved my life, but you saved my ability to live it the way I want to," Goodwin said.

"You deserve that, Ms. Goodwin," Archer told her.

"Oh, we are so beyond that," Goodwin chuckled. "Sharon, please."

"OK," Archer smiled. "Sharon."

"He wasn't expecting the topic of his attempted resignation to come up, but nothing gets past Goodwin. Her daughter found Archer's resignation letter in her office.

"You know what else I deserve?" Goodwin began. "You, tearing up your resignation."

"That's a conversation for another day," Archer volleyed.

"No, no," Goodwin encouraged, taking Archer's hand. "It's a conversation for now. I want you to promise me that you'll stay."

"This is highly manipulative," Archer smirked. "You did just narrowly escape death and all."

"Highly manipulative," Goodwin agreed. "But Gaffney needs you, Dean. So do I."

Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) appears in Season 9 Episode 1 of Chicago Med Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

Is Archer staying at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center after all? Rejoice, Chi-Hards! Archer is staying at Gaffney. Better yet, Weber tells NBC Insider that viewers may notice a never-before-seen vulnerable side to the hardened doctor moving forward. "[Archer's] going to not fight change so hard," Weber explained. "He sees that in many ways, he's a vessel on the sea, and he has to learn to let go. This is a guy who's kind of a control freak, and to the point where he's not good with relationships, he has troubles with intimacy because all those things involve vulnerability. He wants to be invulnerable, right? Maybe now he's letting himself do that because he's clearly so out of control. He has no control, and yet he's being propelled in a certain area." "He's still being told or being led to be a healer, to be a helper," Weber added. "This might be the beginning of some other trajectory that he could not have predicted for himself, nor could the audience have predicted."

