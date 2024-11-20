Is Archer Really Quitting Chicago Med? Here's What Steven Weber Says

Ripley and Asher Tell a Nun That She Had Been Pregnant | Chicago Med | NBC

A power switch in Gaffney's E.D. has Dr. Archer considering heading for the door.

During Chicago Med's Season 10 fall finale, many viewers were shocked when Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) revealed his time at Gaffney might come to an end.

As fans know, the closure of a nearby hospital prompted the arrival of Dr. Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos) as Archer's new co-chief of the Emergency Department, and he hasn't taken well to sharing his responsibilities. Despite their similarities, Archer and Lenox have clashed at every turn. Because of this, Archer has implored

Sharon Goodwin (Epatha Merkerson) to demote Lenox. But ultimately, it was Archer who was asked to step down.

Here's what happened:

Dean Archer's first day after his demotion wasn't easy

Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) appears in Season 9 Episode 1 of Chicago Med Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

Archer strolling into work casually at the top of Season 10, Episode 8 ("Love Will Tear Us Apart") for his first day as an attending physician at Gaffney was surreal. No longer tasked with overseeing E.D. operations, Archer had extra time to grab some groceries for Hannah Asher's (Jessy Schram) Thanksgiving celebration at the hospital.

Despite their previous conflicts, Archer reassured Lenox he wouldn't make her job any more difficult than needed. Archer promised to reinforce the new order to guarantee their colleagues treated her respectfully. As Archer left to get into his scrubs, Lenox was downright befuddled.

"Is he really OK?" Lenox asked Maggie (Marlyne Barrett).

"He thinks he is," Maggie mused. "Just go with it."

Archer told Asher that he planned on resigning from Chicago Med

Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) and Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Webber) in Chicago Med Season 9 Episode 4, "These Are Not the Droids You are Looking For." Photo: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

As the shift continued, Archer did his best to keep busy but still struggled to acclimate to his new post. Later, Asher told Archer she was proud of him; she figured his first day back after his demotion would highlighted by "doom and gloom." Chuckling with dismay, Archer pulled out an envelope.

"What's this? Asher asked.

"It's a resignation letter," Archer admitted. "I'm 'gonna slip it under Goodwin's door."

"Wait, are you serious?" Asher asked. "You said you were relieved to not have the extra responsibility."

"I tried to believe that today, I really did," Archer confessed. However, with his son no longer in Chicago and his love life in the dumps, Archer asked Asher, "Why stay?"

"Are you really saying that to me?" Asher asked, hurt.

"Of course, you're a reason to stay," Archer explained. "But Goodwin's right. Lenox is the future of the E.D.; it's time for me to move on. I can't let anything get in the way of that."

Asher proposed a deal, pulling out a wishbone from the Friendsgiving celebration and extending it to Archer. "You win: You get to slip this little letter under Goodwin's door," Asher said. "I win: There's a 24-hour cooldown where you need to reconsider."

Archer agreed to Asher's wholesome appeal, and after pulling from their respective ends, Asher won, forcing Archer to reconsider his decision.

"Better start reconsidering," Asher told him.

Archer heeded his friend's advice but still found himself drifting toward Goodwin's office door. True to show creator Dick Wolf's mind-rattling formula, the Med's fall finale cut to black before Archer's fate was revealed.

Is Archer really quitting Gaffney Chicago Med? What Steven Weber says

Dr. Archer (Steven Weber) appears in Season 9 Episode 1 of Chicago Med Photo: George Burns Jr./NBC

NBC Insider spoke with Weber amid Med's Season 10 fall finale, and he had some interesting thoughts on the Archer vs. Lenox drama.

"I think they [Archer and Lenox] both have histories of disappointment, of frustration, even some trauma..." Weber told NBC Insider. "He was really unlikable... the interesting thing about Archer is that he's had time to evolve; he still can be kind of prick-ish and, you know, uptight."

"Lenox is a challenge because maybe she reminds Archer of himself, and he doesn't like it," Weber said. "So that's paradoxical too. She triggers him because she reminds him of himself. But Archer is not [that person] anymore. So he's got to find a way to figure out how to work with [Lenox]."

Did Archer ultimately find a way to work with Lenox? Or is he out the door for good? Find out when Chicago Med returns to NBC in early 2025.