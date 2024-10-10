All About Natalee Linez, Atwater's New Love Interest on Chicago P.D.

It was the kiss heard 'round the world — or at least 'round the One Chicago universe!

How to Watch Watch the Season 12 premiere of Chicago P.D. Wednesday, September 25 at 10/9c on NBC.

After the surprisingly romantic ending of "Off Switch," the third episode of Chicago P.D. Season 12, fans are dying to know one thing: Who is Natalee Linez, the talented actress whose character Val Soto made her debut in one of the most unforgettable ways possible? The kiss between Val and LaRoyce Hawkins' Kevin Atwater set the stage for the rest of the season, and it's time to get to know the actress who just made a significant impact.

Here's what you should know about the newest Chicago P.D. star!

Who is Natalee Linez?

The 23-year-old joins the Chicago P.D. cast hot off the heels of a multi-season recurring role on Tell Me Lies and one-off appearances on shows like CSI: Vegas and 9-1-1. Fans may also know her from USA's fantasy drama, Siren.

Linez is an Orange County, California native who moved to Los Angeles at the age of 20 to pursue her acting dreams. The star is also the host of Ground Up With Natalee, a wellness-based podcast focusing on mental health and personal development.

RELATED: Why Atwater's Been Single for All 12 Seasons of Chicago P.D., From LaRoyce Hawkins

Val Soto (Natalee Linez) on Chicago P.D. Season 12 Episode 3. Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

LaRoyce Hawkins speaks about Atwater's latest romantic curveball

The introduction of Soto into Atwater's life brings new possibilities for a character that traditionally hasn't enjoyed more than the occasional fling in the romance department — a revelation Hawkins is keenly aware of.

"We have to consider the fact that it's not easy for a Black cop in Chicago, you know?" he told NBC Insider. "Especially at this level, to find something that feels good, and checks all the boxes. You know what I'm saying?... When we think about regular relationships, we can check most boxes. But it's rare that every box can be checked [romantically] right?"

It's clear to viewers that Soto has checked many boxes for Atwater so far!

Officer Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) on Chicago P.D. Season 12 Episode 3. Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Hawkins revealed that he thinks the on-screen kiss Atwater and Soto shared at the end of "Off Switch" wasn't something his character planned.

"I'm not sure if Kev expected that, or is that what he intended to happen?" he said. "It just presented itself in a way that by the time it happened, it didn't feel like a bad idea. Sometimes we need to release, and I think the point of her character over time will show Atwater's skills of letting go. But we know he's good at holding on, but letting go hasn't been something that he's known how to do or been too good at."

No matter how this newfound relationship goes, One Chicago fans are over the moon that Atwater may be looking at his best chance for love so far.