Everything to Know About Gloria Perez on Chicago P.D.

Gloria Perez is back on Chicago P.D.

After first debuting on the series during Season 11, Dante Torres' (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) ex and the widow of heroin trafficker Rafael Perez makes a return for a mysterious new investigation.

Torres makes the shocking revelation at the end of Season 12, Episode 6's "Pawns." The murderer from Kim Burgess' (Marina Squerciati) case was linked to car thieves who used to be a part of Rafael's organization.

Torres recognized the name of their new leader, Zibata. Using the CPD data base, he does a bit of digging and finds that Zibata is the name of Gloria's hometown in Mexico.

"He was not expecting this, and he's shocked, and I would say disappointed — or just trying to get it together, just trying to find his way through what he did, the things that he did wrong, the things that he can't understand," Aguilar told NBC Insider. "There's a lot of anxiety, a lot of fear, a lot of self hate, just a lot of turmoil."

For fans who need a quick memory jog of what exactly went down between Torres and Gloria last season, find out everything you need to know below.

What happened to Gloria on Chicago P.D.?

Yara Martinez as Gloria Perez in Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 7. Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Fans first met Gloria Perez in Season 11, Episode 4's "Escape." She's played by actress Yara Martinez (Bull, Jane the Virgin, Deputy).

With the Intelligence Unit investigating Rafael, Torres went undercover in his operation. This is how he met Gloria.

The two had an instant connection, becoming closer as Torres figured out that Gloria was being abused and skimming money from Rafael in hopes of saving enough to escape their marriage. The young cop also opened up about witnessing his mom's own toxic relationship.

"She is trying to get out of that life, and they are very similar in many different ways, just as he got out of his life," Aguilar told NBC Insider at the time. "And I think there's a lot of complicated relationships that he sees in her, you know? Some sort of protectiveness, you know? And then some sort of mirror that can be very hard to see a reflection right in front of you. So, there's a lot of challenge that she brings to his life which makes him seek more and pull away more."

Eventually, Torres is able to turn Gloria into a confidential informant (CI) so she can help Intelligence take down Rafael. However, their first attempt at raiding the heroin boss goes wrong and ends with Gloria's nephew killed. Panicked by their failure, Torres takes Gloria to the roof of a parking garage to help her calm down. This is where they cross the line and share a passionate kiss.

"You could die at any moment, and there's this one person that's been with you throughout that time," the actor said. "Things just happen... He definitely knows that this isn't right to do. But he's taken in by the moment. I think it's something he was not expecting at all."

How Gloria and Torres' romance ended

Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) and Gloria Perez (Yara Martinez) on Chicago P.D. Season 11 Episode 4, "Escape." Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

She returned for a final time later on for Season 11, Episode 9's "Somos Uno." The two continued their dangerous and illegal cop-CI affair throughout the investigation. And with Torres bonded even closer to Gloria, professional lines began to blur, with him even lying to protect her when it was suspected she robbed an undercover Torres. To make matters worse, Burgess discovered their romance. She then warned Torres to end the relationship, or she'd be forced to report it.

In the end, Gloria showed up at a private meeting between Torres and a paranoid Rafael. The drug lord forced Gloria to torture Torres, but in the end, she shot and killed Rafael. Claiming self-defense, Torres took the credit to protect her. In the end — instead of starting a new life — Gloria chose to remain in Chicago, feeling safe with her husband dead. She and Torres also parted on positive terms.

So, how does Torres feel when he see her again in Season 12?

"It's one of those relationships that there's no way back anymore," Aguilar said. "It's crossed that toxic line. "They can't be together. It's more of a different type of love at this point. There's so many mixed feelings, but definitely the love is there."

