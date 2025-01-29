Platt and Mouch Have Tension Between Them Amidst the Chaos and Danger | One Chicago Crossover | NBC

Platt and Mouch Have Tension Between Them Amidst the Chaos and Danger | One Chicago Crossover | NBC

Set your alarms, clocks, and timers, Chi-Hards: the One Chicago crossover episode is here!

Chicago Fire & Chicago Med Have Time Changes Tonight You Need to Know (Jan. 29)

Chi-Hards need no reminder that Wednesday nights on NBC mean new episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med. However, those tuning in for the One Chicago crossover event on January 29 should note an important time swap happening. With a massive fire downtown kicking off this three-hour epic, airtimes for Chicago Fire and Med are switching.

For this week only, One Chicago Wednesdays will kick off with Chicago Fire, followed by Chicago Med, then Chicago P.D. This marks the first crossover event for the Chicagos since 2019, and fans couldn't be more excited to jump into the action.

"You don't notice when you're going from one episode to the next," Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman said. "It's really all one big episode. It's one big movie, is what it is... [The writers] really kept saying, 'We really want it to have layers that you just keep peeling back. Surprises that keep coming.' They made it together: a three-hour movie, essentially."

Find out how and when to watch the One Chicago crossover episode on NBC and Peacock, below.

Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Joe Cruz (Joe Miñoso) in Season 13 Episode 1 of Chicago Fire. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

What time does Chicago Fire air during the One Chicago crossover event? Instead of airing in its usual time slot, Chicago Fire will kick off the three-part crossover at 8/7c on NBC. The logline for Fire Season 13, Episode 11 ("In the Trenches Part I") reads, "Chicago's first responders unite in the wake of a catastrophic gas explosion and fire that threaten a city government building; Herrmann reluctantly shadows Pascal while Violet, Novak and Dr. Frost take charge of triage efforts on site."

Dr. Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos), Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) and Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) on Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 1. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

What time does Chicago Med air during the One Chicago crossover event? Instead of airing in its usual time slot, Chicago Med will occupy the middle slot of 9/8c on NBC on January 29. The logline for the Med episode — Season 10, Episode 11 ("In the Trenches Part II") — teases, "Following the subway tunnel collapse, Ruzek and Kidd treat injured passengers and track down the missing offender. Archer and Frost perform a life-saving amputation. Lenox feels the weight of the CPD's hopes as she fights to save one of their own."

Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) appears in Chicago Fire Season 6 Episode 8 "The Whole Point of Being Roommates"; Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) appears in Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 16 "Deadlocked". Photo: Elizabeth Morris/NBC; Lori Allen/NBC

What time does Chicago P.D. air during the One Chicago crossover event? Chicago P.D. will air during its usual time slot of 10/9c as the conclusion to the three-part episode. The logline for the P.D. episode — Season 12, Episode 11 ("In the Trenches Part III") — reads, "With the suspects still at large and conditions worsening underground, first responders race against the clock to reach the trapped victims, while the investigation into the assailants comes into focus."

As usual, you can stream the One Chicago crossover episode the day after it airs on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.