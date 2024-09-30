See Heidi Klum’s New, Dramatic ‘70s Rocker Bangs and Wavy Bob (PIC)

Klum rocked an all black grunge look at Paris Fashion Week while walking the Vetements spring/summer 2025 show.

For more than three decades, Heidi Klum has been recognized as a style icon, both as a Judge of America's Got Talent, Project Runway, and off-screen on the various red carpets and runways she has strutted across the years. But this week is Paris Fashion Week, and the AGT Judge is booked and busy.

Klum has a knack for stealing the gaze, and her recent catwalk has been no different after the fashionista debuted a new hairdo on the runway.

Heidi Klum transformed into a bona fide rockstar with new bangs and a wavy bob

Klum looked downright striking on the runway during the Vetements spring/summer 2025 show on September 27, joining a star-studded lineup of entertainers who walked during the show. Klum donned a custom all-black look, actualizing creative director Guram Gvasalia's vision with black top adorned with a bold "polizei" in white font, a long black trench coat, and black leather pants. To complete the look, Klum debuted a mid-length wavy bob with a blunt bang, giving the full picture an extra punk-rock edge.

"The music was amazing and gave this cool German underground vibe to the show," Klum told Women's Wear Daily.

Heidi Klum walks the runway during the Vetements Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Peter White/Getty Images

She also shared behind-the-scenes highlights from the fashion show on Instagram, where her hairstylist can be seen finagling with her bangs to make sure they were styled to perfection. Klum's recent hairstyle debut reminded her of the look she was rocking in the earlier days of her modeling career. Following the BTS clip, Klum shared throwback photos when she posed for a lingerie shoot with blunt, short blonde hair, and choppy bangs.

"Reminds me of my 20's 🙃😛," Klum captioned the Instagram slideshow. Klum shared another Instagram slideshow of backstage moments from the Vetements runway, and in each black and white picture, Klum serves a fierce confidence that matches the bold spirit of her runway look.

