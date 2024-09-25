How Heidi Klum Instantly Knew Richard Goodall Was Special: "I Felt It in My Stomach"

"I was like, 'America needs to see this guy,'" Klum told NBC Insider following the singer's emotional victory.

Season 19 of America's Got Talent has come to a thrilling end as Richard Goodall takes the crown.

How to Watch Watch America’s Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Goodall was crowned the Season 19 champion after captivating the Judges and America with his powerhouse vocals and charming life story. The shy 55-year-old elementary school janitor from Indiana first stole our hearts with his mind-blowing Audition of "Don't Stop Believing" by Journey. While some AGT Acts hop onstage with decades of performances and training behind them, Goodall's lack of a glimmering portfolio defied expectations after he set the stage on fire with a show stopping set. Heidi Klum was so dazzled by his performance that Goodall scored a coveted Golden Buzzer, catapulting him farther in the talent competition.

"Richard, Richard, Richard, you knocked me off my feet," Klum told Goodall following his AGT Audition. "I mean, we all had the best time with you up on that stage. I really feel something with you up there, and I hear you up there… and now, this is what I'm going to do for you because I love you."

RELATED: Richard Goodall Sang Journey Again for the Final and It Almost Topped His Audition

Goodall kept the classic rock hits coming during the Quarterfinals and Semi-Finals and continued to charm audiences all the way up to the Live Final, where America voted for him as the season's champion.

Heidi Klum reveals her thoughts when she met AGT Season 19 winner Richard Goodall

Richard Goodall and Heidi Klum during Season 19 Episode 20 of America's Got Talent. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

After soaring through the competition with his jaw-dropping renditions of rock hits, the AGT Judges were elated to celebrate Goodall as the champion during the Season 19 Finale.

"I just felt it in my stomach that he was special," Klum told NBC Insider following his emotional victory. "You know, I also loved that he is not a professional. You know, there's a lot of people that come to America's Got Talent that have had experience. They have had stage experience before, and he has not. So I love that."

Klum continued, "He is not an entertainer. And he just tried out, nailed it, and deserved this spot. So, you know, that's why I pushed [the Golden Buzzer] for him because I was like, 'He's deserving,' I don't want any of the other Judges to X him for the next round.'"

RELATED: Congrats! AGT's Richard Goodall Got Married in Malibu a Day After the Final (DETAILS)

"So when you have that Golden Buzzer, you make sure that that person gets put in front of all of America," Klum concluded. "So I was like, 'America needs to see this guy.' He needs to be there."

Richard Goodall and Heidi Klum during Season 19 Episode 20 of America's Got Talent. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Ditching the spectacle in favor of endearing authenticity, Goodall's AGT win is a testament to the enduring appeal of the NBC talent competition. Anyone can become a star on AGT because America loves an underdog. Whether working a shift at his elementary school or tearing down the house on AGT, Goodall will always be a certified star.

Reporting by Adam Pockross.

Watch America's Got Talent on Peacock.