Follow the Team Snoop Top 5 Artist through his complete The Voice Season 26 journey (and beyond!)

Everything to Know About Jeremy Beloate on The Voice Season 26

Jeremy Beloate’s first impression on The Voice was a hugely emotional one, turning all four Coaches’ chairs in his Blind Audition and even managing to make Reba McEntire cry. Since then, it’s been a meteoric musical journey for the 25 year-old as he’s powered his way through Season 26 to earn a coveted spot among this season’s Top 5 final Artists.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Originally from Memphis, Tennessee, Beloate took his aspiring talents to New York with the full support of his mother and sister. Beloate explained during the Blinds that he lost both his father and two brothers to addiction. Snoop Dogg noted Beloate's “beautiful pain” during his very first appearance on The Voice, but it’s his vocal versatility and command of the stage that’s propelled him all the way to the Finale.

Jeremy Beloate’s journey on The Voice Season 26

Jeremy Beloate performs during Season 26 Episode 16 of The Voice. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

Beloate (pronounce it “Bel-OAT”) made an instant impact in his Blind Audition with a powerful 4-Chair cover of “Heartbreak Anniversary” by Giveon. While McEntire dabbed at her eyes with tissues after his performance, Gwen Stefani advised him “don’t waste your pain” as both Snoop and Michael Bublé made passionate appeals — with Bublé winning out — to woo him over to their teams.

Fully entrenched on Team Bublé for his Battles round, Beloate wowed the Coaches again by performing “Just the Way You Are” by Bruno Mars. From there, he survived a close call as the competition tightened in the Knockouts round, where Snoop Dogg stole him away from Team Bublé after Beloate’s soulful cover of “Golden Hour” by Jvke.

Beloate has been a part of Team Snoop ever since, sailing through the Playoffs with a cover of the Broadway classic “The Impossible Dream (The Quest)” and lighting up the Live Shows with a solo version of traditional favorite “I (Who Have Nothing)." He also teamed up with Mega Mentor Sting for a killer cover of The Police’s “Every Breath You Take.”

No matter where he’s left standing when The Voice’s Season 26 Finale is all said and done, Beloate’s definitely earned a ton of new fans.

How to follow The Voice Season 26 Artist Jeremy Beloate

Find Jeremy Beloate on TikTok at @jeremybeloate here, and follow him on Instagram at @jeremybeloate right here.

Tune in to The Voice Season 26 Finale, airing in two live installments on NBC beginning Monday, December 9 at 8/7c and concluding on Tuesday, December 10 at 9/8c. Stream all episodes of The Voice on Peacock here!

