John Legend's Babies Esti & Wren Sing and Play the Piano Just Like Their Dad (VIDEO)

There's musical magic happening in the Legend household!

A November 6 Instagram post courtesy of John Legend is guaranteed to put a smile on everyone's face. In an incredibly adorable moment (which is par for the course when Legend's kids are involved), The Voice Coach plays his hit kid's song, "L-O-V-E." And his two youngest, Esti and Wren, join in on the fun — and it's somehow cuter than anybody expected.

Legend's smile is too much to handle as Esti helps him with the song's infectious chorus. (If Esti's first word she's learned to say is "love," then Legend and Chrissy Teigen have already won the Parents of the Year award.) And props to Wren for providing the musical accompaniment with some high notes!

After Legend's oldest kids, Luna and Miles, contributed guest vocals to the studio version of "L-O-V-E," it's only natural that his youngest wanted to get in on the action!

The star returns to The Voice in 2025 for Season 27, but for fans who can't wait that long, the 45-year-old is giving everyone the next best thing: adorable updates on his kids' burgeoning music careers!

John Legend's children's album was released in August 2024

On August 30, Legend unleashed his tenth studio album — a children's album titled My Favorite Dream. In an Instagram post, the multi-time Emmy winner peeled back the curtain and let fans in on his thought process regarding his inspirations for creating My Favorite Dream.

"I decided to go all in and make a whole album of sing-alongs & lullabies for kids and families," Legend explained. "I sat at our family piano and wrote 9 original songs full of the messages we share with our kids: words of encouragement, comfort, love, togetherness, imagination, exploration, and GOING TO SLEEP ! I also covered 2 popular classics ("Three Little Birds" & "You Are My Sunshine") and recorded a few bonus tracks from the Fisher-Price repertoire."

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend with son Miles and daughter Luna the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

In an August interview with Parents, Legend revealed he hopes My Favorite Dream inspires, motivates, and comforts children.

"Everything in this album is inspired by the messages we try to share with our kids to inspire, motivate, comfort them, and help them go to sleep," Legend said. "When I started the album, I just sat and wrote down a bunch of ideas based on the messages we like to share with them, and built the songs around that."