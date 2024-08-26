John Legend's Daughter Had an Adorably Polite Response After Burping

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are raising their kids right. The Voice Season 26 Coach and cookbook author share four children, Luna, Miles, Esti and Wren, and have done a great job teaching them manners. Here's a beyond cute example:

John Legend's daughter, Luna, is adorably polite in a throwback clip

How to Watch Watch the Season 26 premiere of The Voice on Monday, September 23 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

In a throwback video posted by Teigen, their eldest, Luna, properly introduces herself ("Hi, it's Luna,") and apologizes ("excuse me") after burping. She then asks, "Christine, do you want to get donuts with us?" No baby talk here, just an eloquent young woman asking her mom's friend to get a donut, and also playing with a fuzzy book. Cue the awwws.

RELATED: Baby John Legend Looks Just Like His Youngest Son Wren in Uncanny Throwback (PICS)

Chrissy Teigen says Luna is still polite but now with sass

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 1965, Thursday, May 2, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

"I love this so much. She’s always been so polite and kind and sweet, and now she is still all of those things, but with 90 percent more sass. Good sass. I’m leaving the other 10 for teenage years, but that might even get into the 200’s I hear!" wrote Teigen in the video's caption on Instagram.

In true mom fashion, Teigen added in her post, "She’s just so wonderful. We love her so. Thought this was worth the grid because I am a delusional mama who thinks everything they do is one of the best things ever. at least I’m self aware ok !! 😭🥰😭"

Luna Stephens, born in 2016, is still a few years away from teenager-hood, so Teigen might have to adjust that scale if she keeps getting sassier. "Luna made us parents 8 years ago today and she’s truly the best daughter we could ask for. We love you to the moon and back, my brilliant girl!" Legend wrote about Luna on her most recent birthday.

RELATED: John Legend's Youngest Son Wren Literally Fell Over While Playing a Toy Piano (VIDEO)

Luna once interviewed her dad, John Legend

Speaking to ET ahead of the Season 25 finale of The Voice, Legend was delighted when Luna took over a microphone on the red carpet and got real about the competition. "Why do you think that Team Legend is gonna win?" she asked. "Because we have some amazing singers," said the EGOT winner.

"How are you celebrating after the finale?" Luna continued. "Is there a party at your house?"

"We're gonna celebrate here at the studio with all of the producers and everybody and the crew that made the show happen," Legend answered. "We're gonna bring lots of my wine, LVE, we're bringing donuts, and we're gonna have a nice celebration here." Name a more iconic duo than John and Luna!