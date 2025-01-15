The Best Show-Stopping Saves and Steals from Last Season | The Voice | NBC

Where to Watch Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Everything to Know About NFC Divisional Round

Eight teams; four games: The divisional round of the NFL playoffs is ready to serve up a weekend of first-class football, as the best of the best contend for a coveted spot in the upcoming NFC and AFC conference championship games.

For the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles — set to face off Sunday, January 19 on NBC and Peacock for a spot in the NFC championship — there’s a palpable sense of expectation surrounding each team’s Super Bowl dreams. And with these teams’ recent success, why shouldn’t there be? Rams QB Matthew Stafford led his squad to victory in 2022’s Super Bowl LVI, while the Eagles’ 2018 Super Bowl LII win is still fresh enough in fans’ minds… especially with current Eagles QB Jalen Hurts bringing his team tantalizingly close to winning it all in 2023’s Super Bowl LVII.

We’ve got all the details below on where to watch (and what to look out for) as the Rams and the Eagles forge deeper into the NFL playoffs.

Who’s playing in the NFL playoffs NFC divisional round?

A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball after making a reception in the fourth quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on October 16, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles (15-3) will represent the NFC East as they host the NFC West Los Angeles Rams (11-7) in one of this weekend’s two NFC divisional round playoff games. The Washington Commanders (NFC East) will play the Detroit Lions (NFC North) in the other NFC divisional round contest.

On the AFC side of things, reigning Super Bowl champs the Kansas City Chiefs will square off against the Houston Texans for a conference championship slot on Saturday, January 18, with the other AFC championship team to be determined on Sunday, when the Baltimore Ravens take on the Buffalo Bills.

When is kickoff for the Rams vs. Eagles NFC playoff game? Kickoff for the Rams vs. Eagles NFC divisional round playoff game is set for is 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 19, 2025.

For each team, this year’s divisional matchup marks a step beyond their early tap-outs in last season’s NFL playoffs. The Rams lost a close one to the Detroit Lions in their NFC wild card game last season, while the Eagles crashed hard against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Where to watch the Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFC divisional playoff game? This Sunday, the Rams play the Eagles in an NFC divisional playoff game on NBC and Peacock. Pregame coverage will begin on both NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America at 2 p.m. ET., followed by the game’s 3 p.m. ET kickoff start.

NBC's Sunday Night Football mainstays Mike Tirico and Chris Collinsworth will be on the Rams-Eagles call, with Tirico handling play-by-play duty and Collinsworth providing instant analysis and commentary. Sideline coverage throughout the game will be provided by Melissa Stark, while Terry McAulay will be at the ready to serve up real-time rules analysis.

Where will the Rams vs. Eagles NFC divisional playoff game be played? This weekend, the Rams will officially be the visiting team. The Philadelphia Eagles will play host to the Los Angeles Rams at Philly’s Lincoln Financial Field.

Due to the unexpected disruption of the Los Angeles area’s ongoing wildfire tragedy, the Rams had to travel to Arizona’s State Farm Stadium last weekend to host the Minnesota Vikings as the “home” team in their NFC wild card game. QB Stafford and head coach Sean McVay were ready for the adversity: The Rams soundly thrashed the Vikings in a decisive 27-9 win.

What to expect from Los Angeles vs. Philadelphia in the NFC divisional playoff game

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua rushes for yardage against the Saints as the Rams beat the Saints 30-22 and tightened their grip on a postseason berth at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Photo: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times

The Rams and the Eagles already have faced each other once this season, with Philadelphia soaring past Los Angeles 37-20 on the Rams’ home SoFi Stadium turf not so very long ago in Week 12.

With a rematch looming for this weekend’s playoff contest, expect the Rams to dial in hard on star Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. He couldn’t be stopped in the two teams’ earlier contest, erupting for 255 rushing yards (an Eagles franchise record), including a pair of TDs that went for 70+ yards apiece. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni also has Hurts’ dual-threat running potential tucked away in his pocket, as well as Hurts’ accurate arm to land the devastating deep ball in the hands of wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

But there’s abundant offensive firepower all over this game — on both sides of the field. Stafford’s arm wasn’t really the issue in the Rams’ November 24 loss to the Eagles; a stingy Philly defense (Stafford was sacked five times) and a less-than-stellar Rams running game was. Stafford found ready targets against the Eagles in Cooper Kupp (who nabbed one TD pass) and reliable wide receiver Puka Nacua (who racked up 117 yards in the loss) — and he looked completely comfortable in last weekend’s wild card win against the Vikings, thanks to an efficient 19/27, 209-yard passing effort.

Both the Rams and Eagles feature terrific defensive units that each seem to be peaking in the postseason. The Eagles held the Green Bay Packers to only 10 points in their Wild Card win last weekend, while the Rams surrendered only 9 points to Minnesota in their game. Keeping the explosive offensive plays to a minimum while winning the turnover battle could be deciding factors as the Eagles and Rams square off in the playoffs’ divisional round — and, for what it’s worth, oddsmakers are giving the Eagles the slight edge in this one.

For more NFL news, head over to NBC Sports.