It's officially NFL playoffs time again, so let's take a closer look the teams and matchups.

The 2025 NFL Playoff Bracket: Everything to Know About the Schedule

The 2024 NFL regular season is officially over, and in just a few days, the playoffs will being. After an 18-week battle, 14 teams have made the cut to advance to the postseason, and now they'll all be going head-to-head for a shot at the Super Bowl.

But which teams made the playoffs? Who will they be playing in the first round? How does the bracket look? That's why we're here, so let's take a closer at the 2025 NFL Playoffs.

How do the NFL playoffs work?

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs rushes with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Before we dive into the bracket, let's do a quick refresher explaining how we got here in the first place. The NFL Playoffs will feature 14 teams total, seven from the American Football Conference (AFC) and seven from the National Football Conference (NFC). Four of these seven teams are the winners of each conference's four divisions, while the other three are "Wild Card" teams who finished the season with the best records in the conference outside of the division champions.

The division champions are given the highest seeds in the bracket, while the Wild Card qualifiers are given lower seeds based on their records. The best team in each conference gets a first-round bye, and waits in the divisional round to see who they'll play. The lower seeded team goes on the road.

With all that in mind, let's take a closer look at this year's bracket, and when each of the Wild Card round games will be played.

The 2025 NFL Playoff bracket

AFC Teams

C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans scrambles under pressure from Nick Herbig of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first quarter during the preseason game at Acrisure Stadium on August 9, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: Justin Berl/Getty Images

Top Seed: The Kanas City Chiefs, who earned a first-round bye, play the lowest-remaining seed in the AFC in the second round of the playoffs.

Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Chargers: The four-seed Texans take on the five-seed Chargers at 4:30 p.m. ET on January 11.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: The three-seed Ravens face the six-seed Steelers at 8 p.m. ET on January 11.

Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos: The two-seed Bills face the seven-seed Broncos at 1 p.m. ET on January 12.

NFC Teams

Aaron Jones #33 of the Minnesota Vikings is tackled by Jack Campbell #46 of the Detroit Lions in the first quarter of a game at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: David Berding/Getty Images

Top Seed: The Detroit Lions, who earned a first-round bye, will face the lowest-remaining seed in the NFC in the second round.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers: The two-seed Eagles face the seven-seed Packers at 4:30 p.m. ET on January 12.

Tamp Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington Commanders: The three-seed Buccaneers face the six-seed Commanders at 8 p.m. ET on January 12. Catch this game live on NBC, or stream it simultaneously on Peacock.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Minnesota Vikings: The four-seed Rams face the five-seed Vikings at 8 p.m. ET on January 13.

And that's the bracket so far! Following these Wild Card games, the Divisional Round will take place the weekend of January 18, but we won't know the matchups, or the game times, until the first round is over.

