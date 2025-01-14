NFL Divisional Round: Who's Still in the 2025 NFL Playoffs?

Ever Wonder How the Super Bowl Got Its Name? | NFL Football | NBC Sports

It's time for the second round of the NFL Playoffs, so let's take a closer look at the bracket.

The Wild Card weekend is over, and that means it's time to look ahead to the second round of the NFL playoffs.

In the Divisional Round, six teams have advanced for a new round of games, with two of them facing the top seeds in the AFC and NFC, who've been waiting to see who their opponents will be. The competition gets fiercer, the teams get better, and there's even more on the line.

So, ahead of this weekend's slate of NFL playoff games, let's take a closer look at who's in, who's playing who, and when you can tune in.

Who's still in the NFL Playoffs?

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks on during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo: Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

The NFL Playoffs begin each year with seven teams from each conference, the AFC and the NFC, and six of those teams play on Wild Card weekend. After that, the three winning teams advance, along with the No. 1 seed from each conference, who gets to take the Wild Card round off. That means we've got four teams per conference remaining, and they are:

Kansas City Chiefs: The Number 1 seed in the AFC, the Chiefs skipped the Wild Card and have been waiting to see who they'll face in the Divisional Round. They'll face the Number 4 seed Houston Texans this weekend.

Buffalo Bills: The Number 2 seed in the AFC, the Bills proved it with a decisive 31-7 win over the Denver Broncos last weekend, and now move on to face the Baltimore Ravens.

Baltimore Ravens: The Number 3 seed in the AFC advanced with a 28-14 win over division rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and will now face the Bills.

Houston Texans: The Texans rolled over the Chargers 32-12, and now have a major challenge ahead as they face the Chiefs.

Detroit Lions: The Number 1 seed in the NFC, the Lions had been waiting for an opponent, but now they know they'll face the Washington Commanders.

Philadelphia Eagles: The Number 2 seed Eagles soundly defeated the Green Bay Packers 22-10, and will now take on the Los Angeles Rams.

Los Angeles Rams: The Number 4 seed Rams upset the Minnesota Vikings 27-9 on Monday night, and will now play the Eagles.

Washington Commanders: After its best regular season in decades, the Number 6 seed Commanders won their first playoff game in years over the weekend, and will face the Lions.

When do the Division Round NFL playoff games kick off?

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter in the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 29, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo: David Eulitt/Getty Images

The NFL's four Division Round games will be played across Saturday and Sunday this weekend. Here's the complete schedule:

Texans at Chiefs - Saturday, January 18 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern.

Commanders at Lions - Saturday, January 18 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern

Rams at Eagles - Sunday, January 19 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern - This game will air live on NBC and stream simultaneously on Peacock!

Ravens at Bills - Sunday, January 19 at 6:30 p.m. Eastern

The winners of each of these games will advance to their respective Conference Championships on January 26, and the winners of those games will head to the Super Bowl on February 9.

The winners of each of these games will advance to their respective Conference Championships on January 26, and the winners of those games will head to the Super Bowl on February 9.