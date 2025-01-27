Where to Watch Minnesota vs. Michigan State - Men’s College Basketball (January 28)

Can the Golden Gophers take the mighty Spartans down a notch? Here’s how to watch!

College basketball is big on NBC and Peacock, where more than 150 men’s and women’s games are airing live throughout the 2024-2025 season. On Peacock alone, more than 120 games are streaming in the runup to this year's March Madness — including a featured upcoming conference showdown between a pair of Big Ten rivals.

The University of Minnesota and Michigan State University are set to face off in a Peacock-exclusive matchup (here's the streaming link!) that finds each team in the thick of their in-conference competitive schedule. Keep scrolling below for more info on how to watch (and what to watch for) as the countdown to tipoff ticks down.

Where can you watch the Minnesota vs. Michigan State men’s college basketball game? The Minnesota Golden Gophers and Michigan State Spartans face off exclusively on Peacock, with game-time tipoff set for 8 p.m. ET. on Tuesday, January 28.

Jamison Battle #10 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers celebrates his three-point basket against the Indiana Hoosiers in the second half of the game at Williams Arena on January 25, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota; Jaden Akins #3 of the Michigan State Spartans celebrates a basket against the USC Trojans during the second half in the first round game of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 17, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. Photo: David Berding/Getty Images; Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The game is just part of a mammoth college basketball slate across NBC, Peacock, and the USA Network this season, pulling featured matchups from colleges across the nation, as well as cross-conference action from the Big Ten (men’s and women’s), the Big East (men’s), and Atlantic 10 (men’s and women’s).

Under head coach Ben Johnson, Minnesota currently possesses an 11-9 record (3-6 in-conference), after a big win against No. 16-ranked Oregon on Saturday. But the Golden will definitely be facing a tough task when they step into the Peacock spotlight on Tuesday. Led by college basketball coaching legend Tom Izzo, Michigan State boasts an AP No. 7 ranking and an almost-pristine 17-2 record (8-0 in-conference).

