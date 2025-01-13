30 Rock Star Gives Victor Wembanyama & More Hilarious Tour of NBC Ahead of NBA's Return

Pete Lee Talks Effects of L.A. Fires and Workshops Some of His Riskier Material with Jimmy

The NBA returns this fall to NBC (and Peacock!) for the 2025-2026 season.

Is there anyone more qualified to lead a gaggle of NBA greats on a bespoke backlot tour than Kenneth Parcell (Jack McBrayer), 30 Rock’s resident red-headed enthusiast for all things NBC?

After all, only a dedicated NBC page like Kenneth could handle the triple-team star power of the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, the San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama, and the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum — all without ever missing a single beat.

RELATED: It's a Slam-Dunk! NBA Games Return to NBC and Peacock in 2025

The trio of basketball stars pepper Kenneth with crazy questions in this hilarious new teaser touting the NBA’s upcoming arrival on NBC and Peacock. Yep, beginning with the 2025-2026 season, both NBC and the bird app will lace up to welcome the league with a season-long slate of live NBA action, thanks to a huge long-term deal that’s set to bring a trove of NBA and WNBA regular-season and playoff basketball games to NBC platforms.

Watch: NBA greats tour NBC backlot with 30 Rock’s Jack McBrayer

It’s just so on-brand for a guy like Kenneth to stay as upbeat as this — even when an NBA champion can’t quite figure out who he’s really supposed to be. “Should I know you from something?!” asks a puzzled Antetokounmpo, before Wembanyama starts pestering Kenneth for some sweet perks that (naturally!) come with joining the NBC family.

“Can you get me an audition on America’s Got Talent?” begs the Spurs superstar, while Tatum asks the real question that’s on every Dateline viewer’s mind: “Is Keith Morrison scary?”

RELATED: Who's on the U.S. Olympic Men's Basketball Team?

“He’s terrifying,” Kenneth whispers back, letting his composure slip just long enough for Tatum to fret that his enormous 2024 NBA championship ring might actually start setting off the tour’s metal detectors. With this bunch, it’s probably best to just leave the ring bling at home anyway: “I have one too,” Antetokounmpo quips — “I just don’t wear it everywhere!”

Check out the behind-the-scenes clip below for some fun extra insight into how NBC created its 30 Rock-themed NBA teaser — all while assembling an unlikely (but awesome!) all-star team.

Get ready to go courtside with NBC and Peacock this fall, when the 2025-2026 season tips off to deliver more than 100 live NBA games as they happen.

With Peacock also getting in on the NBA action, the sport’s biggest stars are rotating into the very same streaming lineup that features classic NBC comedies like — you guessed it! — Kenneth’s very own beloved 30 Rock. Stream it here now!