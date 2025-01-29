Who Made the 2025 Super Bowl? Teams, Location & Rematch Explained

The wait is almost over. In less than two weeks, the 2024-2025 NFL season will come to an end with the ultimate showdown, the Super Bowl. A few months ago, 32 teams were all-in on doing their best to reach the Big Game, and now we're down to only two. So, who's in, when's the game, and what can you expect?

Let's take a closer look at the final football game of the year, featuring two teams fans saw plenty of this season on NBC's Sunday Night Football.

Who's playing in the Super Bowl this year? The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are playing in the 2025 Super Bowl.

The 2025 edition of the Super Bowl is the 59th installment of the Big Game, and it'll feature two titanic teams who've both made very recent trips to the championship. In Super Bowl 59, the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles, their Super Bowl opponent from two years ago, in a rematch for the ages. It'll be a chance to see some of the biggest stars in the league -- like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce for the Chiefs, and Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley for the Eagles -- facing off on the biggest stage the NFL has to offer.

When and where is the Super Bowl this year? The Super Bowl will be played on February 9 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

As is tradition, the NFL will take a break from competitive football between the conference championships and the Super Bowl, and on Feb. 2 we'll get to enjoy the Pro Bowl, a celebration of the best players in the league this season.

That means the Super Bowl won't arrive until February 9, but of course it will arrive with plenty of fanfare, including a halftime show by hip hop icon Kendrick Lamar. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter in the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 29, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo: David Eulitt/Getty Images

The path to the Super Bowl for both teams

For the Kansas City Chiefs, this journey started at the end of the previous Super Bowl, when they publicly declared they wanted to be the first team to "threepeat" the Big Game. Since then, they've been on a mission, and they've been winning. A Lot. The Chiefs ended the season with the best record in the NFL, and were the last undefeated team standing during the regular season before they finally suffered their first loss. That made them top overall seed in the AFC for the Playoffs, and they handily defeated the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round before beating the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game in another classic thriller. Now, they get the chance to do what no team has ever done before.

The Philadelphia Eagles entered the season on less steady ground, particularly after the struggles of the 2023-2024 campaign, but they quickly proved they had the determination and depth to go the distance. The Eagles took the NFC East crown as one of the best teams in their conference, then went into the playoffs with the Big Game in their sights. They handled the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round, squeaked by the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round, and then it was time for the Conference Championship, an NFC East rematch against the Washington Commanders. It was here that the Eagles exploded, thanks to an amazing ground game and a great defensive performance, dominating the Commanders 55-23. It was a statement win, and they're hoping to carry the momentum into the last game of the season.

What to expect from the Super Bowl

It's safe to say that all eyes are on the Chiefs right now, whether you're rooting for them to make history or hoping the Eagles can take them down. The squad has made it to the last seven AFC Championship Games, and competed in four of the last five Super Bowls, winning three. This is their fifth Super Bowl appearance in six seasons, and they stand to potentially be the first team in NFL history to win the game three consecutive times. There's no doubt that they've got the talent to do it, and in Patrick Mahomes they've got the best and most thrilling quarterback in the league right now.

But the Eagles are no to be underestimated. In fact, if you really look at the strengths and weaknesses of each team, they might be the favorite, though it might not always seem that way. Philadelphia's defense has been a dominant force all season long, picking apart even the most dynamic offenses and containing even the slipperiest quarterbacks, but it's not all about one side of the ball. Jalen Hurts might not offer the same passing threat as Mahomes, but he's great with his legs, and the Eagles rushing game overall cannot be denied. They have the league's leading rusher in Saquon Barkley, and their offensive line knows exactly how to fight in the trenches to make sure the ground game can keep moving. If they're firing on all cylinders, they can keep the ball for what feels like hours, grinding down defenses. Put simply: If any team has what it takes to stop the Chiefs, it's the Eagles. Now we get to see if they can pull it off.

