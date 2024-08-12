Hear Darci Lynne & Kristin Chenoweth's Dreamlike Vocals Together on This Live Duet

This may be a holiday duet, but Darci Lynne and Kristin Chenoweth singing together is cause for year-round celebration.

Whatever time of year it may be, if you need a little Christmas spirit, there's nothing like this duet between America's Got Talent Season 12 winner Darci Lynne and Broadway diva Kristin Chenoweth from Lynne's NBC holiday special, Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas.

How to Watch Watch America’s Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The two singers blended their voices perfectly for a performance of a medley from Chenoweth's Christmas album, A Lovely Way to Spend Christmas. Together, they sang a snippet of the not-strictly-holiday classic "What a Wonderful World," and the classic, "Sleep Well, Little Children." Listen below.

What to know about "What a Wonderful World"

The sweet and simple song was composed by Bob Thiele and George David Weiss for Jazz star Louis Armstrong, whose version is still the best-known. Released in 1967, it topped the U.K. charts in '68.

However, according to Rolling Stone, the then-president of ABC Records disliked the song and refused to promote it stateside. It didn't achieve mainstream popularity in America until 20 years later, when it found a new generation of fans after being featured on the soundtrack to the film Good Morning, Vietnam.

RELATED: Darci Lynne Beautifully Singing Etta James With Her Mouth Closed Is Superhuman

What to know about "Sleep Well, Little Children"

Written by Alan Bergman and Leon Klatzkin, the tune is a short and simple wish for children to sleep well the night before Christmas. It's been covered not only by Chenoweth and Lynne but also Vanessa Williams, Rosemary Clooney, and The Carpenters.

RELATED: Darci Lynne's A Cappella Cover of "Ain't No Sunshine" Is a Vocal Master Class

Darci Lynne's evolution from ventriloquist to singer

Darci Lynne Farmer attends Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on March 13, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Amy Sussman/KCA2021/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

If you only know Darci Lynne from America's Got Talent, you might be surprised to see her sing with her mouth open. But the Oklahoma native has always been a singer, even without her puppet helpers. “My mantra is I don't want to be put in a box or limited in any way,” she told People. “Singing always came first. Singing is what I grew up doing as long as I can remember. And then the ventriloquism came around. Now I'm able to step out and be more confident in my own skin without the puppet. I think it was always kind of meant to go down this road.”

She's a songwriter, too. “I started writing music in quarantine, and it's just something that I've come to be super passionate about,” she said in the same interview. “Ventriloquism has brought me so far and blessed me with lots of people who have just kept on this journey with me. So, it's important that I show this side of me and show that I can hold my own as a solo artist now, singing with my mouth open.”